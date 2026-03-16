What you need to know about March Madness in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, also known as March Madness, is returning to Tampa this year. Benchmark International Arena will host six tournament games as teams from across the country compete for the championship title.

Here’s everything fans should know before the weekend games begin.

Schedule

Four games will be played during the opening round on Friday, March 20.

Game 1: 12:40 p.m.

Texas Tech (5) vs. Akron (12)

Game 2: 3:15 p.m.

Alabama (4) vs. Hofstra (13)

Game 3: 6:50 p.m.

Clemson (8) vs. Iowa (9)

Game 4: 9:25 p.m.

Florida (1) vs. Prairie View A&M or Lehigh (16)

Two games will be played between the winners of Friday’s matchups on Sunday, March 22, at 12:10 p.m.

Game 1:

Winners of game 1 vs. the winner of game 2

Game 2:

Winners of game 3 vs. the winner of game 4

Tickets

Fans can buy single-session tickets or all-session tickets here.

Transportation and parking

With thousands of fans expected, officials encourage attendees to consider alternative transportation options to avoid traffic and parking challenges.

Fare-Free TECO Line Streetcar



Streetcars will operate every 15 minutes throughout the weekend with service near Benchmark International Arena

Streetcar Hours During Men's March Madness first and second rounds:

Thursday, March 19: 7 A.M. - 11 P.M. Friday, March 20: 7 A.M. – 2 A.M. Saturday, March 21: 8:30 A.M. – 2 A.M. Sunday, March 22: 8:30 A.M. – 12 A.M. * Extended service

Track the streetcar in real time here

HART services



Airport Service: Visitors traveling between Tampa International Airport and downtown Tampa can use HART routes 10, 30, and 32. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority 300X also connects downtown Tampa and the airport to Pinellas County.

Riders can pay their HART fare ($4 daily max rate) with the Flamingo Fares app or via e-wallet (Apple Wallet, Google Wallet, etc.)

HART also offers a Family Pass on Flamingo Fares for $12.50, which includes unlimited 1-day rides for a Group of 5.

Travelers can find real-time bus and streetcar arrival information here

Parking

Benchmark International Arena provided a list of suggested garages that will be open for parking this weekend.

All garages and lots accept card payment ONLY.

Attendees can purchase parking before the event here.