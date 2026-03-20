Citrus County family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — A Citrus County family said a trip to swim with the manatees ended in tragedy.

Eddie Green said his father always wanted to visit Florida, so he booked a trip for his birthday.

His dad, Tommy Green, lived in Texas and had never been to Florida. He also had never been on an airplane.

"He was most excited about flying on a plane for the first time. He was nervous, but excited. He actually ended up sitting next to an off-duty flight attendant, and she switched seats with him so he could sit by the window seat and experience all the things," said Jennifer Green, Tommy's daughter-in-law.

Eddie said his father created a bucket list. His list included an airboat ride, holding an alligator, visiting the beach — first time since 7-years-old — and swimming with the manatees.

"We took him to a hibachi restaurant for his birthday, and that was the first, and then he was a bit of a gear head, we took him to the Don Garlits, the drag racing museum. He had a blast there," said Jennifer.

The family celebrated Tommy's 69th birthday on March 7.

They planned a trip to swim with the manatees just two days after his birthday.

"He was a country boy, of course, very outdoorsy, he found out all the things available to do around us," said Eddie.

Eddie said their family jumped into the water and went snorkeling. Just minutes after entering the water, his father was found unresponsive under the boat.

Eddie is an emergency room nurse. He said there were also other medical professionals on board the boat who performed CPR immediately.

"We were able to pull him out onto the boat, begin CPR. We didn't feel a pulse or anything, we began CPR. The people that were actually on the boat with us had training as well. I'm an ER nurse. There was another nurse and another medic on the boat with us. The captain of the boat was able to talk to 911 and get an ambulance to the dock, so it was waiting on us," said Eddie.

Despite everyone's quick actions, Eddie said his father passed away.

Eddie said the medical examiner later determined his father suffered a massive heart attack.

"The excitement from being on the boat and seeing the manatees, he was actively having a heart attack, but his excitement was overwriting those symptoms and so when he got in the water, we were told that there’s a temperature shift, and when he got in the water, that temperature shift, he went out in an instant," said Jennifer.

Eddie said his father had previous cardiac issues and suffered a heart attack about 15 years ago.

His family is raising money through a GoFundMe page to bring Tommy's body back to Dallas, Texas where he lived.

They're grateful for the community's support.

"It was amazing to see him come and enjoy the last few days of his life, you never know when your time is up, so enjoy your family. Enjoy your people that are important to you," said Eddie.

"Don't be afraid to tell people you love them. Swim with the manatees, he didn't get to check it off, but we'll check it off for him."



Share Your Story with Julie



From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.

Contact Julie Salomone First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.