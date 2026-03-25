News to Know for March 25

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, and we've officially made it to the halfway point of the first full week of spring. Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll see highs in the 80s, and while it may be difficult to distinguish spring from summer down here in Tampa Bay, don't let the calendar fool you; it's going to feel a lot more like summer over the next few days.

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News to Know

Brian Nathan edges out Josie Tomkow in early results for the Florida State Senate District 14 election: Tampa Bay 28's Jada Williams spoke to voters and both candidates about what is most important to them on Tuesday.



Tampa Bay 28's Jada Williams spoke to voters and both candidates about what is most important to them on Tuesday. Assistant Tampa Police Chief Ruth Cate on administrative leave: TPD: Tampa Police Department’s highest-ranking female officer has been placed on administrative leave. It is unclear at this time why Cate has been placed on leave. WFTS

Florida House race in Mar-a-Lago district could signal midterm trends: Capital reporter Forrest Saunders breaks down why a state House race in Palm Beach County is drawing national attention.



Capital reporter Forrest Saunders breaks down why a state House race in Palm Beach County is drawing national attention. Iran received a ceasefire plan from the US, Tehran dismisses idea of negotiating with Washington: Pakistani officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to release details, described the 15-point plan broadly as touching on sanctions relief, civilian nuclear cooperation, a rollback of Iran’s nuclear program, monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency, missile limits and access for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Mild start with temps in the 60s. Meteorologist Ally Blake says very few areas will see rain this afternoon as the front treks south.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Bolts rally and overcome 1st period deficit against Minnesota Wild

The Tampa Bay Lightning kicked off a seven-game homestand with a 6-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.

The Bolts rallied back from a first-period two-goal deficit with goals from Brayden Point, Jake Guentzel and Darren Raddysh.

Starting the period tied 3-3, goals from Erik Cernak and Brandon Hagel pushed the Bolts ahead. Pontus Holmberg was awarded a goal after he was tripped on a clean break with the net empty to finish the night.

The Bolts will continue the homestand when they host the Seattle Kraken at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Coverage for Thursday's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Daly Discoveries:

"Sip & Stroll" down Corey Avenue on St. Pete Beach at a free event this Friday. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly said the historic shopping district is energized with new innovative business owners.

"Sip & Stroll" down Corey Avenue on St. Pete Beach at free event this Friday

Things to Do this Wednesday. March 25

Explore Cover to Cover at Water Street Tampa, wandering through captivating stories, unexpected treasures and literary delights.

When: 5:30 PM - 9:30 PM Where: Water Street Tampa Cost: Varies per book

Watch Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 under the stars with friends, comfy seating and a night of cinematic magic.

When: 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM Where: Armature Works Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.