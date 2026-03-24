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Assistant Tampa Police Chief Ruth Cate on administrative leave: TPD

Assistant Tampa Police Chief Ruth Cate on administrative leave: TPD
Tampa Police Department
Assistant Tampa Police Chief Ruth Cate on administrative leave: TPD
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Department’s highest-ranking female officer has been placed on administrative leave.
 
The Tampa Police Department said assistant police chief Ruth Cate has been placed on administrative leave but remains employed by the department.
 
Cate is the highest-ranking Asian American officer to ever serve in the department and has been employed by TPD since 1995.
 
It is unclear at this time why Cate has been placed on leave.

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