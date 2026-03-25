TAMPA, Fla. — Initial results show Brian Nathan holding a razor-thin lead over Josie Tomkow in the tight race for the Florida State Senate District 14 seat.

The seat was left vacant after Jay Collins became Florida's lieutenant governor. At the end of election night, Nathan held 50.25% of the vote compared to Tomkow's 49.75%.

WATCH: Brian Nathan edges out Josie Tomkow in early results for the Florida State Senate District 14 election

Brian Nathan edges out Josie Tomkow in early results for the Florida State Senate District 14 election

With mail-in ballots still being counted, a machine recount will be triggered if the lead falls below 0.5%. Election results reported on Tuesday are unofficial and will not include provisional ballots. Voters have until 5 p.m. March 26 to submit cure affidavits for signature issues related to Vote By Mail or to provide eligibility information related to a provisional ballot.

The Supervisor of Elections office reported a voter turnout of 26%, accounting for about 80,000 votes. Registered Republicans accounted for 46% of the vote, while 37% went to registered Democrats and 17% to other voters.

I spent the day talking to voters and both candidates about what is most important to them.

Candidate Brian Nathan, a veteran and union organizer with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, said he wants to protect working-class Floridians and public education. He said he decided to run for the seat after seeing a bill proposed by Collins that would have extended working hours for 14- and 15-year-olds.

Nathan also expressed frustration that the timing of the special election left half a million Floridians without representation during the recent legislative session. He said he wants to bring a working-class perspective to Tallahassee, noting his 10 years of experience working as an electrician.

"We're making it harder for teachers to organize. We're taking money out of the public school system. All of these things are adding up to actually attack the institution that is public schools," Nathan said.

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Nathan also filed a complaint with the Florida Elections Commission against Tomkow, questioning whether she legally resides in the district. He claims she has an address listed on conservation land in Polk County, while her husband lives in South Tampa.

Candidate Josie Tomkow focused her campaign on affordability, infrastructure, and property taxes. She said she wants to put tax dollars back into taxpayers' pockets and address infrastructure needs, including roads and neighborhood flooding.

"A big, you know, issue that is being brought up and talked about is the property tax elimination, and that is something that I think the voters of this district and the state of Florida need and should have an opportunity to vote on for themselves," Tomkow said.

Tomkow, who is endorsed by Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and the Police Benevolent Association, said she will always back law enforcement.

Voters shared a variety of issues that drove them to the polls.

Perry Little said property insurance and taxes are major concerns in South Tampa and statewide. He said he wants elected officials to help lower-income individuals struggling with the rising cost of living. Little also emphasized the historical importance of participating in the election.

"It's very, very important, because I'm my generation. I mean, we were shot, we were killed, we were harassed in order to vote. And so the privilege of voting has been very, very special to me, and it's just shocking sometimes thinking about the number of people that don't vote," Little said.

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Mike Stansbury, a retired military fighter pilot, cited national security as his primary issue.

"My main thing is a secure country. You know, secure, you know, the borders not secure, then you don't have a country, really," Stansbury said.

Claire Stansbury said she values fundamental rights and the economy, noting she votes based on issues rather than party lines.

"It's about democracy and freedom of speech and freedom of the press all the basics, and to be able to say what you want to and voice," Stansbury said.

"I like grocery prices to be low and gas to be low, and everybody to have a job the same the same old, same old," Stansbury said.

Provisional ballots, mail ballots pending signature cure, and overseas ballots that may be received within 10 days of the election are not included. Voters have until 5 p.m. March 26 to cure a Vote By Mail signature issue or provide proof of eligibility for a provisional ballot.

In accordance with Florida statute, the 1st Unofficial Results will be certified on March 27 at 9 a.m.

On April 6, at 10 a.m., the Canvassing Board will certify Official Results and conduct a post-election audit to verify the tabulated results.

All election results and Canvassing Board materials can be viewed here.



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Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Apollo Beach, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.

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. Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Apollo Beach, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.