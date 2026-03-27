News to Know for March 27 2026

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Friday, and we’re gearing up for another busy weekend in Tampa Bay. With Lightning games, live entertainment and community events on the agenda, there’s no shortage of things to do, so consider this your friendly reminder to start planning your weekend.

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News to Know

City of Treasure Island places trash bag dispensers along its beaches: Two trash bag dispensers have been added in high-traffic areas, such as Sunset Vista Park.

Two trash bag dispensers have been added in high-traffic areas, such as Sunset Vista Park. Community wants answers after Tampa Police Assistant Chief Ruth Cate is fired with minimal explanation: The sudden removal of the Tampa Police Department's highest-ranking female officer amid allegations of retaliation is raising questions among colleagues and community members. Storyblocks

Free groceries and health services for Hillsborough County residents on Saturday: Officials said residents will be given free groceries from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and there are no income restrictions to receive the food.

Officials said residents will be given free groceries from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and there are no income restrictions to receive the food. Hillsborough County senior centers cooking up winning recipes: Every year, Hillsborough County Aging Services likes to tie in what’s going on in the sports world with their seniors’ daily activities.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect today to be warm and moderately humid.

A little bit of patchy fog is possible this morning. What develops won't last long. Expect sunny skies for the majority of the morning. Temperatures in the 60s early will warm into the 80s this afternoon. There will be a slight chance of a pop-up shower this afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

March 27 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It: Hidden Home Costs

A Bankrate analysis found hidden homeownership costs average more than $21,000 a year, underscoring the need to budget beyond the purchase price. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises factoring in recurring expenses like insurance, utilities, taxes, and maintenance when budgeting for a home, and getting a home inspection.

Susan Solves It: Hidden Home Costs

Lightning Recap

The Tampa Bay Lightning lost to the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in overtime last night.

Jake Guentzel had a goal and an assist, Anthony Cirelli and Corey Perry both scored, and Charle-Edouard D’Astous had two assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 15 saves. Tampa Bay improved to 4-0-2 in the last six games.

Things to Do this March 27

Sample tequila and rum cocktails while voting for your favorites in a head-to-head tasting competition.

When: 6 p.m. Where: The Dan Cost: $85

Watch “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” as part of a special outdoor movie series.

When: 8 p.m. Where: Tampa Theatre Cost: Free

Explore a rooftop art exhibition featuring works by artist Keya Tama.

When: 8 p.m. Where: The Tampa EDITION Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.