Community wants answers after Tampa Police Assistant Chief Ruth Cate is fired with minimal explanation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — The sudden removal of the Tampa Police Department's highest-ranking female officer amid allegations of retaliation is raising questions among colleagues and community members.

Chief Lee Bercaw promoted Ruth Cate to the role of assistant chief in February 2025.

According to TPD, Chief Lee Bercaw and the employee relations manager met with Cate on March 20 to inform Cate that, as an at-will employee, she would be "terminated from her post for failing to meet the expectations required for the role."

TPD said in its release that Cate requested a chance to retire "and utilize accrued annual leave." TPD said in response, she was granted the opportunity in recognition of her 29 years of service. She was also granted the opportunity to share retirement news with the police staff on March 23.

Cate voiced concerns of retaliation allegations on March 23, while expressing she had retained legal counsel, according to TPD's release.

Cate was placed on administrative leave to allow human resources to review her concerns, in accordance with TPD's protocol, per the release.

The department stated the complaints will be reviewed pursuant to established procedures by the City of Tampa, but noted Cate's allegations do not affect the decision to terminate her employment.

Cate was the highest-ranking Asian American officer to ever serve in the department and had been employed by TPD for 29 years.

The Tampa PBA released a statement from Cate regarding her departure.

"I am so honored to have served honorably for more than 29 years for the City of Tampa," Cate said. "As you know, in Law Enforcement things do not always go as planned and there is always more to the story. Due to pending litigation, I have no further comment at this time. I wish nothing but the best for the members of the Tampa Police Department."

Bercaw also released a statement regarding the transition.

Colleagues and community members expressed surprise at the sudden dismissal. Brandon Barclay, the President of the Tampa PBA, said the expectations for an assistant chief are identical to those of the chief, as they must be capable of running the entire department in the chief's absence.

"If you're going to put somebody in that role, then you believe that they can hold the capacity of the chief," Barclay said.

Despite the sudden leadership change, Barclay said the department's effectiveness will not be impacted due to its multiple layers of staff.

"We're going to provide the same service to all the citizens, regardless of who's in charge," Barclay said.

Steve Michelini, a governmental relations consultant who worked with Cate for at least 15 years, called the firing an extreme measure.

"I'm not sure what was behind this, but it must be very serious on one side or the other to be summarily dismissed," Michelini said.

Michelini worked with Cate when she oversaw the Soho district. He said she was efficient and prompt in helping businesses and police address nightlife issues.

"I didn't see any evidence of any serious wrongdoing," Michelini said.

The Tampa City Council did not address the firing during Thursday's meeting. There were no updates from the police department during the meeting, despite talks about relocating the headquarters being on the agenda.

Still, the topic showed up during public comment.

"Until the chief of police can come and tell the community at large as to why a 29 year veteran has been terminated, we should not have any discussion with them about moving, building, or doing anything," a public commenter said. "The community deserves to know why."



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. Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Apollo Beach, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.