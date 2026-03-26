Free groceries and health services for Hillsborough County residents on Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County residents can receive free groceries and a variety of health services at an event in Tampa on Saturday.

According to a news release, Hillsborough County’s Healthy Living Program is hosting a community health fair at the Jackson Springs Recreation Center on March 28.

Officials said residents will be given free groceries from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and there are no income restrictions to receive the food.

The food generally includes fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, canned goods, and staples like beans and rice, per the release.

Residents will also be able to receive free health screenings and vaccinations (when available) as well as information on Hillsborough County’s Healthy Living Program and Hillsborough County’s Health Care Plan until the event ends at 12 p.m.

WHEN: Free groceries from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., health services available till 12 p.m.

WHERE: 8620 Jackson Springs Rd., Tampa, FL 33615

REQUIREMENTS: Must be a Hillsborough County resident.

For more information on the program and Saturday’s event here.