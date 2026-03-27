Hillsborough county senior centers cooking up winning recipes

TAMPA, Fla. — Every year, Hillsborough County Aging Services likes to tie in what’s going on in the sports world with their seniors’ daily activities.

From basketball to the corn hole to cooking, it was a day of friendly competition for senior centers across Hillsborough County.

“So we created a senior cookbook and from the senior cookbook it flourished into a senior cooking competition, so we started it about three years ago, we did it with a Super Bowl theme, and this year, in line with March Madness, we are doing a Senior Slam Dunk Side Dish Showdown,” said Aging Services General Manager Lori Radice.

Radice refereed the cookoff, which included teams from 11 different senior centers whipping up their tastiest side dishes.

She said this type of event can build self-esteem, attitude, and energy.

"The most important thing is it’s building social connection, it gives them an opportunity to come out of their comfort shell and do something different,” said Radice.

Gonzo Millan, of JL Young Senior Center, was proud to enter his Fiesta Salad into the field.

“Being that I’m Puerto Rican and we like Salsa, so I made it like that, and I had the help of three lovely ladies who enjoyed cutting up everything," said Gonzo.

WFTS

Then there is Helen Rouse of Lee Davis Senior Center and their Old Fashioned Banana Pudding.

“You’re never too old, you can always learn, always doing something, improving,” said Rouse.

WFTS

Just like a real sporting event, there was plenty of cheering, celebrating, and, of course, matching uniforms.

When it came to the winning recipe, it was a tie; Lee Davis and Progress Village will share the trophy.

“I’m going to tell you what, they have bragging rights for a whole year, some of the centers have bought trophy cases,” said Radice.

While they call it March Madness, this competition was more like March Happiness.



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