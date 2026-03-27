City of Treasure Island places trash bag dispensers along its beaches

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — The City of Treasure Island is offering free trash bags to people on the beach to reduce the amount of trash left behind.

The city partnered with Treasure Island - Adopt A Beach for a pilot program.

Two trash bag dispensers have been added in high-traffic areas, such as Sunset Vista Park.

Paul Cardamon is the city's sustainability coordinator. He said the city may add more trash bag dispensers in the future.

He also said the city added additional trash cans along the beaches.

"We were noticing a lot of people being dropped off by Ubers, so, you know, as it's an entry and exit system. We figured if you're going to walk by it on your way in there and on your way out and if one out of 20 people see it, they'll be able to tell their friends or grab one. Someone is going to ask you where did you get that bag," he said.

Amy LeMasters lives on Treasure Island.

"I know there are times when I come down to the beach and I'm like shoot, I forgot to bring a bag, so it's nice that there's bags available," said Amy LeMasters.

Kyla Boney is visiting from Jacksonville. She said she often finds trash on the beaches where she lives.

"Water bottles, bags of chips. I mean, when you come to the beach, you want to bring snacks, you bring water," she said.

She believes the trash bag dispensers will be helpful.

For more on the pilot program, click here.



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. From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.