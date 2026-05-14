News to Know for May 14 2026

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

All southbound lanes of I-75 near Bruce B Downs Blvd. are back open, Florida Highway Patrol said. Drivers should continue to use caution while traveling in this area.

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News to Know

Citrus County moves toward data center pause as concerns grow: Citrus County commissioners are moving forward with a temporary moratorium tied to future data center developments.

Citrus County commissioners are moving forward with a temporary moratorium tied to future data center developments. St. Pete plans for flood mitigation project in Lake Maggiore Park: Residents in the Lake Maggiore neighborhood said they are experiencing some flooding issues and they are asking the city for help.



Residents in the Lake Maggiore neighborhood said they are experiencing some flooding issues and they are asking the city for help. Bok Tower Gardens, an immigrant's gift to America: High above the orange groves, the bells at Bok Tower Gardens in Lake Wales don’t just ring; they tell a story. A story that begins thousands of miles away with Edward Bok, a young immigrant searching for opportunity.

WFTS

Changes coming to West El Prado Boulevard in South Tampa: City plans include changing West El Prado Blvd from four lanes to two lanes. The city also plans to add sidewalks and crosswalks to the roadway.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect a break from the rain today. Temperatures in the morning will generally be in the 60s with some warmer locations in the low 70s. We'll see mostly sunny skies during the day, with temps warming into the mid and upper-80s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

May 14, 2026 AM WX

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It: Google Data Settlement

Google may pay $135 million to settle claims it collected Android users’ data without consent, with payments potentially reaching $100 per person. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises eligible Android users to file a claim through the settlement website before the court’s final hearing later this year.

Susan Solves It: Google Data Settlement

Daly Discovery: Food hotspots in Land O' Lakes

Good Morning Tampa Bay will be live in Land O' Lakes on Friday, including at a new food truck park. All the fun starts at 6 a.m. Sean Daly will visit three different culinary hotspots.

Good Morning Tampa Bay will be in Land O' Lakes Friday at new food truck park

Things to Do this May 14