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All southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Tampa re-open after fatal crash: FHP

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TAMPA, FLA. — UPDATE: ALL LANES ARE NOW OPEN.

A fatal crash caused all southbound lanes of I-75 to shut down near Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, but they have since reopened, officials said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at about 11:37 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Tampa Bay 28 on all platforms for the latest information as it becomes available.

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