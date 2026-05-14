All southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Tampa re-open after fatal crash: FHP

TAMPA, FLA. — UPDATE: ALL LANES ARE NOW OPEN.
A fatal crash caused all southbound lanes of I-75 to shut down near Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, but they have since reopened, officials said.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at about 11:37 p.m.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Tampa Bay 28 on all platforms for the latest information as it becomes available.
Billionaire John Morgan says he’d help bring Rays to Orlando if Tampa deal falls apart
“I would still put my money up for baseball, but only in Orlando,” notable attorney John Morgan said.
Billionaire John Morgan says he’d help bring Rays to Orlando if Tampa deal falls apart