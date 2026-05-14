All southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Tampa re-open after fatal crash: FHP

TAMPA, FLA. — UPDATE: ALL LANES ARE NOW OPEN.

A fatal crash caused all southbound lanes of I-75 to shut down near Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, but they have since reopened, officials said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at about 11:37 p.m.

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