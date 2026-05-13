LAKE WALES, Fla. — The sound of bells has echoed across Polk County for nearly a century inside Bok Tower Gardens, a place built not just for beauty but as a gift to a nation.

High above the orange groves, the bells at Bok Tower Gardens in Lake Wales don’t just ring; they tell a story. A story that begins thousands of miles away with Edward Bok, a young immigrant searching for opportunity.

Watch report from Rebecca Petit

Bok Tower Gardens, an immigrant's gift to America

“He was from Holland and his grandmother when he was leaving Holland said make the world a bit better or more beautiful because you’ve lived in it. So, his entire life, he worked at making things better and more beautiful,” said David Price, President of Bok Tower Gardens.

Bok arrived in America with little but became one of the most influential editors in the country.

“He believed in three stages of life. One is you get your education and then you work hard and then you make a lot of money, get power and then you retire and then you work to give it away and make the world better. And this was his gift to the American people,” Price said.

He designed the garden to bring together beauty and wildlife. In 1929, thousands made their way down dirt roads to witness its dedication, when President Calvin Coolidge stood here marking a moment that put this quiet part of Florida on the map.

“To have a president come down from Washington and dedicate the gardens was a really big deal and some of the newspapers said there were 60,000 people who tried to get up here,” Price said.

Now, as America celebrates 250 years of independence, this historic landmark is a reminder that America has always been shaped by those who came here and chose to give back.

“It celebrates the role of immigrants in building America. Edward Bok was an immigrant, and all the workers who worked on the tower were all immigrants and so it was a way of making America stronger,” Price said.

From the tower’s music to the gardens below, Bok's message of gratitude, opportunity, and hope still resonates with those who visit.

“It’s just a symbol that anything is possible, no matter where you’re from, and Edward Bok did exactly that with this beautiful reminder,” said Skylar Mann.

A legacy rooted in one man’s journey and a reminder of the ideals that continue to shape America.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.