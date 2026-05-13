Citrus County moves toward data center pause as concerns grow

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Citrus County commissioners are moving forward with a temporary moratorium tied to future data center developments. They say the pause is necessary to allow the county more time to create strong regulations and protections before any data center projects move forward.

The discussion comes as Deltona Corporation seeks to rezone nearly 800 acres as part of an expansion of Holder Industrial Park near Citrus Springs. The proposed rezoning could eventually allow uses that include data centers, though no specific data center project has been publicly announced for the site.

Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to direct staff to draft a temporary moratorium related to future data center development.

County leaders say the goal is to address concerns about water use, power demand and noise before future projects receive approval.

The proposed moratorium could last up to 12 months while Citrus County works on land development regulations tied to data centers.

Community members who live near the proposed Holder Industrial Park expansion packed Tuesday’s county commission meeting.

“The main thing for me is the disruption of quality of life,” said Tracy Landry, who lives near the site.

Landry said the uncertainty surrounding what could eventually be built near her home has left many neighbors concerned.

“We know nothing. Is it going to be a data center? I don’t know,” Landry said.

Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said the county wants stronger protections in place before any future data center projects are allowed to proceed.

“I want to see us put some pressure on getting a good, solid ordinance in place that protects our environment, protects our residents,” Kinnard said.

County attorneys clarified that the proposed moratorium would not apply to the pending Holder Industrial Park rezoning application because it was filed before commissioners began discussing the moratorium.

That rezoning application is expected to go before the county’s Planning and Development Commission next month before returning to county commissioners in July.



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Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.

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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.