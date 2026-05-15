News to Know for May 15 2026

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Good Morning Tampa Bay is in Land O' Lakes this morning. Just north of Tampa, Land O' Lakes is quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing communities in the Tampa Bay area by balancing its rapid growth with small-town charm.

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News to Know

Pinellas County nonprofit connects residents with free mental health help: Care About Me is funded by Pinellas County and is a free service designed exclusively for Pinellas residents. It’s a one-stop connection for mental health support.

Care About Me is funded by Pinellas County and is a free service designed exclusively for Pinellas residents. It’s a one-stop connection for mental health support. Residents concerned about rat-infested homes on Treasure Island: Many homes are still empty since Hurricane Helene, as homeowners moved away from the area over a year ago. Now these abandoned properties are causing issues for residents on Treasure Island.

WFTS

Sun City Center residents speak out against potential redevelopment: Residents in Sun City Center are speaking out against potential redevelopment plans they fear could change the character of their neighborhoods, particularly when it comes to golf courses and green spaces.

Residents in Sun City Center are speaking out against potential redevelopment plans they fear could change the character of their neighborhoods, particularly when it comes to golf courses and green spaces. Land O' Lakes growth brings traffic, safety concerns for longtime residents: Land O' Lakes residents say rapid growth is outpacing infrastructure, causing traffic and safety concerns on local roads.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Jasom Adams says to expect a hot one today with highs in the low to mid 90s with 80s at the coast thanks to the sea breeze. We'll see a few pop up storms inland today, but coverage will be very spotty.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Jason Adams:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Friday, May 15, 2026

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It: Ticket Price Ruling

A jury found Ticketmaster and Live Nation Entertainment overcharged fans and limited competition in the live events market, potentially leading to changes in ticket sales. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises consumers to stay informed about upcoming changes in ticket-selling practices and watch for potential price adjustments.

Susan Solves It: Ticket Price Ruling

Things to Do this May 15