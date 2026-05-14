Sun City Center residents speak out against potential redevelopment

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in Sun City Center are speaking out against potential redevelopment plans they fear could change the character of their neighborhoods, particularly when it comes to golf courses and green spaces.

More than 100 community members showed up to share their concerns with Tampa Bay 28’s Keely McCormick. They were with the group called Save Sun City Center. Members said they wanted their voices heard as concerns grow about changes to their community.

Chants and signs filled the gathering as residents expressed frustration and uncertainty about what could come next.

Many residents are worried that the golf course owner, Club Link, is going to redevelop the space into housing.

Ellie Anderson said, “This was a protected community. A senior community where people bought a lifestyle of recreation centers lifestyle. You can’t take the recreation out of the community and have the same community.”

Anderson is leading the charge. Dwight Jansen is another resident who said he moved to Sun City Center expected the open space to be preserved.

“This is what people expected when they moved in is open spaces,” Jansen said.

Tampa Bay 28 took all of this to county officials who explained to redevelopment applications have been filed. However, they confirmed there has been recent activity including a surveyor being hired by the course owner and previous development presentations a few years ago.

Commissioner Christine Miller sent a statement that reads, “Sun City Center residents have been clear, they value the character and intent of their community, and I share that commitment. I do not support residential redevelopment of golf course properties, and I have been consistent on that position.”

Officials also explained that the North Lakes course has existing entitlements that were approved int he 1970s allowing up to six homes per acre. That means redevelopment there could move forward without new rezoning approval.

Any other proposed redevelopment of golf course land would require rezoning and approval from county commissioners.

Despite no formal applications being filed, residents say they plan to continue speaking out against any potential redevelopment.

The company, Club Link has not responded to requests for comment.



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From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.

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. From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.