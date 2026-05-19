News to Know for May 19 2026

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.
Today is Tuesday. The Tampa Bay Rays extended their win record last night to 31 games with a win over the Baltimore Orioles. The Rays became the first team in the American League this season to get to 30 wins. They play the Orioles again tonight at the Trop. Go Rays!
Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.
News to Know
- As Temple Terrace weighs 'forever chemical' fixes, some worry about who will pay: The report comes about a year after Tampa Bay 28 first reported elevated PFAS levels in Temple Terrace drinking water.
- Tampa Bay experts say real-life connections can combat rising loneliness: Tampa Bay experts say loneliness is rising, with 29% citing it as a top mental health cause. Here's how locals are reconnecting.
- 14-year-old killed while riding e-bike in Plant City crash: A Plant City High School freshman lost his life after a driver in a pickup truck struck the teen, who was riding an e-bike.
- Immigration attorney discusses what a mass migration from Cuba could mean for Florida: Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with a Florida immigration attorney about the current conditions in Cuba and what it could mean for Florida.
WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect sunny skies & temperatures in the 70s to start the day. Expect sunny, hot & dry weather into the early afternoon. After 3 pm, the chance of showers & thunderstorms will increase substantially across the region.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay
Daly Discovery: If You Give a Child a Book
Tampa Bay 28 viewers make the "If You Give a Child a Book campaign a joyful success. Students at Tampa's Sullivan Partnership School enjoy a free book shopping spree.
Things to Do this May 19
- Watch the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field.
- When: 6:40 p.m.
- Where: Tropicana Field
- Cost: $23
- Join a Zumba workout session in the park led by an instructor.
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park
- Cost: Free
- Enjoy a multi-course dinner paired with Hendrick’s gin cocktails.
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: Jekyll
- Cost: $150