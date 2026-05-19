News to Know for May 19 2026

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday. The Tampa Bay Rays extended their win record last night to 31 games with a win over the Baltimore Orioles. The Rays became the first team in the American League this season to get to 30 wins. They play the Orioles again tonight at the Trop. Go Rays!

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News to Know

As Temple Terrace weighs 'forever chemical' fixes, some worry about who will pay: The report comes about a year after Tampa Bay 28 first reported elevated PFAS levels in Temple Terrace drinking water.

The report comes about a year after Tampa Bay 28 first reported elevated PFAS levels in Temple Terrace drinking water. Tampa Bay experts say real-life connections can combat rising loneliness: Tampa Bay experts say loneliness is rising, with 29% citing it as a top mental health cause. Here's how locals are reconnecting.

Sonia Medina-Peñón

14-year-old killed while riding e-bike in Plant City crash: A Plant City High School freshman lost his life after a driver in a pickup truck struck the teen, who was riding an e-bike.

A Plant City High School freshman lost his life after a driver in a pickup truck struck the teen, who was riding an e-bike. Immigration attorney discusses what a mass migration from Cuba could mean for Florida: Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with a Florida immigration attorney about the current conditions in Cuba and what it could mean for Florida.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect sunny skies & temperatures in the 70s to start the day. Expect sunny, hot & dry weather into the early afternoon. After 3 pm, the chance of showers & thunderstorms will increase substantially across the region.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Monday, November 18, 2024

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Daly Discovery: If You Give a Child a Book

Tampa Bay 28 viewers make the "If You Give a Child a Book campaign a joyful success. Students at Tampa's Sullivan Partnership School enjoy a free book shopping spree.

Tampa Bay 28 viewers make 'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign a joyful success

Things to Do this May 19