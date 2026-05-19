14-year old killed while riding e-bike in Plant City crash

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A Plant City High School freshman lost his life after a driver in a pickup truck struck the teen, who was riding an e-bike.

The crash happened on May 11 around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Wilder Road and Bryce Ravine Avenue in Plant City.

Khali Peñón was airlifted to a hospital and died two days later.

His family is dealing with an unimaginable loss.

"It's hard. Everything is a trigger, everything... just opening our bedroom door and not seeing him downstairs in the morning, eating breakfast, ready to hop on the bus like everything is a trigger. Our other one Elijah who was with him, he witnessed everything so the trauma," said Sonia Medina-Peñón.

The crash happened less than two miles from home. His sibling witnessed the crash. The driver stayed on scene.

"They have friends between the two neighborhoods and they would go visit each other or all go meet up in the park or the park at the other neighborhood and just be kids," said Francis Peñón, Khali's father.

Kahali was a freshman at Plant City High School. He was enrolled in a dual enrollment program.

His family said he never asked for much and appreciated the simple things in life, like a movie night.

"He was the light of our household, second oldest of seven. He was the one that was full of jokes," said Francis.

His family said he loved playing the violin. He would have celebrated his 15th birthday at the end of May.

"He's very athletic, loved sports, but violin was his passion. It was his happy place," said Sonia.

A GoFundMe page is raising money to help the family with funeral costs.

"He made us so proud in every way, from being a good big brother and an amazing son," said Francis.

The family is grateful for the love and support from the community.

"Just love him so much and just wish we had more time, but we know he's an angel in the sky. He will watch over his family along side with God," said Francis.

The sheriff's office said the crash remains under investigation, but at this time, the driver is not facing any charges.

For more on efforts to help Kahali's family, click here.



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.