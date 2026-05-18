As Temple Terrace weighs 'forever chemical' fixes, some taxpayers worry about who will pay

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — As Temple Terrace leaders prepare to publicly discuss a possible $72 million overhaul of the city’s water system, some community members say they are worried not just about water quality, but how much fixing the problem could ultimately cost.

A newly released master plan says Temple Terrace may need to spend roughly $72 million over the coming years to modernize aging water treatment plants and install new technology to remove PFAS, commonly known as “forever chemicals,” from drinking water.

The report comes about a year after Tampa Bay 28 first reported elevated PFAS levels in Temple Terrace drinking water.

PFAS are man-made chemicals used in products like nonstick cookware, food packaging, and firefighting foam. According to the EPA, exposure to certain PFAS chemicals has been linked to cancer and other health problems.

For resident Liz Magrini, the issue has already become personal.

“I’m lucky,” Magrini said. “We invested in a whole house system, and an RO system — a reverse osmosis system — for our drinking water, and that helped our family.”

Magrini said her family spent thousands of dollars on in-home filtration systems after learning about PFAS in the city’s water last year.

But, she worries many residents cannot afford to do the same.

“I know there’s others that don’t have that, and there are people that are renting that don’t have [reverse osmosis systems] to make sure they have safe drinking water,” she said.

The newly-released report estimates more than $30 million would go toward rehabilitating aging infrastructure, with tens of millions more tied to PFAS treatment and future compliance needs.

According to the report, both of the city’s water treatment plants are nearing the end of their service life after operating for more than 40 years.

Some, like Magrini, say they support improvements but fear the cost could eventually lead to higher taxes or water bills.

“Taxes in Temple Terrace are already high,” Magrini said.

Tara McDoniel-Brown said she was “flabbergasted” by the projected price tag, but not necessarily surprised. She believes the city waited too long to address problems with its aging water system.

“You don’t wait until it’s broken,” McDoniel-Brown said. “Now, we’re in a pickle.”

In a March interview with Tampa Bay 28, Temple Terrace City Councilman Erik Kravets acknowledged city leaders were facing difficult decisions about cost, timing, and water quality.

“We’re looking at a cost range from anywhere from $10 million to $40 million right now, which is just an enormous spread,” Kravets said at the time.

Since then, the projected cost estimate has grown substantially.

Last week, Kravets said he hopes community members will review the findings and participate in upcoming discussions.

"Good policy starts with informed conversation,” he wrote, in part, in a statement to Tampa Bay 28. “My goal is to have the best water, at the lowest cost, on the fastest realistic timeline, with the most durable solution for Temple Terrace."

Temple Terrace City Council is expected to publicly discuss the findings during a 6 p.m. City Council meeting at Temple Terrace City Hall.



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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.