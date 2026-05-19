Loneliness is on the rise in Tampa Bay, local experts say real-life connection is the remedy

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Even as social media keeps people more connected than ever, many in the Tampa Bay area say they feel increasingly alone and experts warn that loneliness is taking a serious toll on mental health.

Carrie Zeisse, president and CEO of Tampa Bay Thrives, a mental health coalition working to expand access to care and reduce stigma, said the numbers tell a troubling story.

"Our 2025 numbers show that about 29% of our community reports that when they're struggling with their mental health, loneliness is one of the top causes," Zeisse said.

Zeisse points to social media and screen time as contributing factors, and said while phones make communication easier, too much time online can negatively impact mental health.

“Long-term health impacts of being disconnected and lonely are substantial,” Zeisse said. “They say that it's akin to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

Research suggests people are spending several hours a day connected to technology, replacing meaningful connections with surface-level interaction.

“Some of the research says it's between 2 and 4 hours a day that we're spending online are connected to technology,” Zeisse said. “So when you're spending that much time connecting with the device, you're spending less time connecting with your life, saying hello to people, enjoying nature, and being situated in the here and now.”

She said social media can provide a temporary mood boost, but it's not sustainable.

"Let's be honest, it's kind of like eating junk food. Does junk food taste good? Sure, right? But is it, does it sustain you?" Zeisse said.

Zeisse also noted that social media distorts reality and creates a false sense of connection.

"You're judging your worst days by someone else's like highly filtered best days and that's not realistic," Zeisse said.

That experience resonates with Wrylin Pinckney, a Wesley Chapel resident who lives far from her family in Tennessee. Even with a supportive husband at home, she said the distance can sometimes feel isolating.

"There's some days that are, if I allow it, that it will spiral and kind of put me into a dark place where I do feel very socially isolated and alone even though I have a supportive partner," Pinckney said.

Pinckney said she is aware of the gap between what people share online and how they actually feel.

"I'm not posting whenever I'm crying or upset that I'm lonely — I'm not out showing it to everybody. I wanna show them the good things," Pinckney said.

And when it comes to social media's effect on her mood, she said the answer is clear.

"If I'm being honest, I think social media does make me feel worse," Pinckney said. "I'll be upset or I'll, you know, kind of act more reclusive because I'm, I don't know how to process necessarily how I feel because it is so complex because I'm happy for them, but I'm also sad for me so.”

Pinckney said stepping away from her phone and spending time with friends, family, or her husband helps her reset.

"I feel lighter after I take a break from the phone and really get back to the basics of almost childlike like what was I doing as a kid — I was playing outside, I was walking in the grass barefoot, I was reading and cooking and doing things that make me happy — that don't need validation from anyone else," Pinckney said.

Zeisse said people don't need grand gestures to start feeling more connected. Small, real-life interactions can go a long way.

"Look for real-life connection. Even saying hello to someone and having a short conversation when you're getting your cup of coffee has been shown to be sustaining and fulfilling," Zeisse said.

For mental health resources, visit Tampa Bay Thrive's support page, here.



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. If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.