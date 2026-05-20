News to Know for May 20 2026

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Florida's Emancipation Proclamation Day.

On January 1, 1863, Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, which freed enslaved people in the States. Two years later, at the end of the Civil War, Union Forces took control of Tallahassee, and on May 20, 1865, the Emancipation Proclamation was declared in effect.

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News to Know

Manatee County Commissioners approve $100k for security measures for vandalized cemetery: Manatee County commissioners approved $100,000 for fencing and other security measures after vandalism at Old Memphis Cemetery in Palmetto.

Manatee County commissioners approved $100,000 for fencing and other security measures after vandalism at Old Memphis Cemetery in Palmetto. Ybor crash survivor reunites with trauma team that saved his life: A survivor of the deadly Ybor City crash returned to St. Joseph’s Hospital on Tuesday to thank the trauma teams that helped save his life, despite remembering very little about his time there.

Tampa Bay 28 News (WFTS-TV) In Tampa Bay, Jennifer Galbraith, with Clearwater Marine Aquarium, tracks "Julian" and orpahend calf rehabbed and released by Zoo Tampa.

Why Tampa Bay manatees are thriving during drought: Scientists say the crystal-clear water comes with an uncomfortable truth: Tampa Bay looks healthier when less stormwater pollution reaches it.

Scientists say the crystal-clear water comes with an uncomfortable truth: Tampa Bay looks healthier when less stormwater pollution reaches it. Tampa Bay faith groups celebrate America 250: From smoke, to singing, to snacks, to symbolism, to service, faith groups across Tampa Bay are revving up their celebrations in honor of America 250.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start dry this morning with temperatures in the 70s. Just like the last few days, don't expect any rain through midday. During the early afternoon, a few pop-up showers are possible as the sea breeze begins to move in.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

May 20, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It: Tax Refund Scams

Scammers are targeting taxpayers with fake IRS messages to steal refunds and personal information. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises taxpayers to avoid clicking links in unexpected messages and use the IRS website to check refund status.

Susan Solves It: Tax Refund Scams

Daly Discovery: The Bricks

The Bricks in Ybor City is a rejuvenated neighborhood hangout bridging old and new. New owner Josh Pardue is "elevating" the menu, music, and vibe for changing times.

The Bricks in Ybor City is a rejuvenated neighborhood hangout

Things to Do this May 20