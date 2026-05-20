Tampa Bay faith groups celebrate America 250

TAMPA BAY — Faith groups across Tampa Bay are revving up their celebrations in honor of America 250.

The choir at Temple B’Nai Israel in Clearwater is celebrating America 250 with a new set list of patriotic songs.

“Sometimes people confuse Judaism with more of a nationality than a religion, but I am proud to be Jewish, and I’m proud to be an American,” said Music Director Jeremy D. Silverman.

Silverman said it’s an honor to recognize America 250 by doing something they all love.

“Imagine approaching some of this music that you did sing as a child and you just kind of learned, and it was super fun, but now you read the lyrics, now you internalize the music and the lyrics, and you’re like, ‘wow,’” said Silverman.

“We’re celebrating a milestone, and I think it means there are going to be more good things that happen in the future,” said singer Delilah Brahm.

“Well to me it’s a little crazier because I was just thinking the other day that I was a 10-year-old kid when we had the Bicentennial, how could that have been 50 years ago?” said singer Joe Kantrowitz.

Across town, Hope Villages of America received a 40,000-pound food donation from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“It’s all in celebration of America 250, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wanted to get highly involved,” said church member Kim Fredrick.

Over the course of the year, the church will make 250 deliveries to 250 food banks across all 50 states.

“As we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of The Declaration of Independence, it’s very important to us to be able to continue to foster this spirit of unity, of serving together,” said Bishop Leandro Quatel.

While also in Clearwater, people of all religions are coming together once a week at the non-profit organization, Lotz of Blessings, to pack snack bags for more than 220 kids in need.

“We’re all Americans, we all have different faith-based denominations, and we are all working together,” said founder Heather Lotz. “We make sure kids on the weekends have food when they are not in school.”

This year, Lotz of Blessings is using the America 250 theme to inspire their volunteers to add that red, white, and blue spirit into every snack they pack.

“Because we’re worshiping Jesus, while we are also being an American,” said a volunteer named Sadie.

Sadie is part of the faith-based organization, American Heritage Girls.

“When I heard the theme was red white and blue I was like, ‘girls put on your uniforms, we are going to volunteer,’ it means the celebration of being American, the chance to take a step and see how we can serve others,” said Audra Powers, with American Heritage Girls.

Across the bay at Christ the King Church in Tampa, they hold a patriotic rosary once a week.

“I think it comes from God that this country was able to start and continue,” said Michelle Duarte.

WFTS

Parishioners clutch special rosary beads as they pray for all 50 states and our branches of government.

Trisha Kirchner believes it is divine intervention that the rosary has 50 beads, one for every state.

“I think so, I think so, God always has a plan,” said Kirchner. “I always think in my head as I’m praying for personal needs for each state, I have three boys that are all out of state in different states for college.”

“Any state that might be in some turmoil, maybe our prayer will help them through whatever rough time they are going through,” said Tim Lawrence.

While at the D and J Tibetan Buddhist Center in Wesley Chapel, they are performing a special smoke offering to send positive energy across the country.

“It’s a ceremony to cleanse the environment, set new intentions, and really just celebrate, and that’s really fitting in this case for America 250,” said director Preston Davis.

Smoke offerings may have started in India thousands of years ago, but they are just as meaningful today right here in America.

“It comes from the other side of the world and then brings that together in celebrating all the qualities we have here,” said Virginia Blum.

WFTS

Drupon was born in Tibit. He says that having this type of religious freedom is what being an American is all about.

“So that’s really an opportunity for myself to really appreciate this country,” said Drupon.

From smoke to singing to snacks to symbolism to service, America 250 is at the center of faith across Tampa Bay this summer.



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. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting North Pinellas County. Concerns and triumphs from Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in-between, Robert is here for you. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.