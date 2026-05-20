Manatee County commissioners approve $100,000 for security measures for vandalized cemetery in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. — Manatee County commissioners approved $100,000 for security measures following a vandalism incident at a cemetery in Palmetto.

Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the funding.

Amanda Ballard, Manatee County Commissioner for District 2, said she received a phone call about a week ago regarding the vandalism.

She said no one knows exactly when the damage occurred.

"As more information emerged, it became clear the cemetery had been in this state for months, but no one had relayed that information to the county," said Commissioner Amanda Ballard at Tuesday's commission meeting.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said vandals damaged 17 gravesites. The damage included cracked concrete, red spray-paint graffiti, and broken headstones.

The sheriff's office said it found no indication that any remains were disturbed or removed.

The county said it's an abandoned cemetery and dates back to the 1900s.

It became the final resting place of African Americans who worked in the farming industry.

County commissioners plan to put up a fence around the cemetery and are looking into other security measures like cameras.

"Because so much has been donated by the local community, any fund this board allocates can be used for a fence to secure the perimeter as well as lighting and/or cameras," said Commissioner Ballard at Tuesday's commission meeting.

Tracey Washington, President of the Manatee County chapter of the NAACP, said she wants the county to look for a long-term solution.

"I get it, that it’s not the county’s responsibility, but it is a landmark, it is historical, and we do have a lot of World War II veterans in that cemetery, and I think they’re due more respect than what’s going on out there in that cemetery right now," said Washington.

People may make floral arrangements on Wednesday, May 20, at 6 p.m. at the Palmetto Historical Society.

Manatee County Government, City of Palmetto, and City of Bradenton will host a cleanup at Old Memphis Cemetery on Saturday, May 23. It begins at 9 a.m.

For more information, click here.



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.