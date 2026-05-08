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News to Know for May 8

News to Know for May 8, 2026
WFTS/File
News to Know for May 8, 2026
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Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Friday, and we’ve finally made it to the weekend. If you haven’t locked in a game plan yet, there are plenty of events to choose from. With Mother's Day celebrations, concerts, and even a jazz festival on the agenda, it’s safe to say there’s no shortage of things to do across the Tampa Bay area.

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News to Know

  • Hillsborough County Public Schools and USF impacted by nationwide cybersecurity breach: A nationwide cybersecurity incident involving the company Instructure is impacting Hillsborough County schools and the University of South Florida, according to statements from officials released on Thursday.
  • Growing up online: How parents and kids are navigating social media and mental health: Screens are everywhere: phones, tablets, laptops and televisions. And if you're a parent, raising kids in this highly digital world can be a challenge, especially as you work to protect their mental health.
Fatal Crash SR-574 (1).jpg
Troopers are searching for a driver that fled after hitting and killing a teenage motorist in a Hillsborough County crash on Saturday.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Morning temps in the 70s. Meteorologist Greg Dee says temps will quickly rise to the upper 80s this afternoon ahead of a warm weekend.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

May 8, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Growing demand for AI is fueling a shortage of memory chips, raising prices for everyday electronics. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises buying planned electronics sooner and comparing prices to avoid paying more later.

Susan Solves It: AI Driving Costs

Daly Discoveries

Nursing legend Brenda Junco spoke with Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly as she celebrated 54 years at Tampa General Hospital. With no plans of retiring, the Tampa native continues to care for new generations.

Nursing legend Brenda Junco celebrates 54 years at Tampa General Hospital

Things to Do this Friday, May 8

  • Paint a turtle-themed canvas while enjoying wine at a Mother’s Day art night.
    • When: 6 p.m.
    • Where: Wulfaven Brewing
    • Cost: $39
  • Learn bonsai techniques and create your own tree at a Lagoonside class.
    • When: 6 p.m.
    • Where: MetroLagoons
    • Cost: $40
  • Watch a stage drama about a man reconnecting with the daughter he never knew after leaving prison.
    • When: 8 p.m.
    • Where: James McCabe Theater
    • Cost: $23

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