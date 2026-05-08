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St. Pete man arrested in fatal Hillsborough hit-and-run: FHP

Fatal Crash SR-574 (1).jpg
Florida Highway Patrol
Troopers are searching for a driver that fled after hitting and killing a teenage motorist in a Hillsborough County crash on Saturday.
Fatal Crash SR-574 (1).jpg
Posted

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man accused of leaving the scene of a fatal Hillsborough County crash was arrested after investigators determined he called an Uber to leave the site with his 8-year-old son.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said 27-year-old Christopher Gage Everson was taken into custody on Thursday and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail. Troopers said Everson walked away from the crash, which left another driver hospitalized, and used a rideshare to return home.

Everson is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, failure to register a motor vehicle, and cited for multiple traffic infractions. The other driver, Garry Baptiste, was cited for careless driving and remains hospitalized.

Puppy thrown and kicked by woman dies during amputation surgery at vet

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams finds out more on the one-year-old male Maltese puppy that died after spending days recovering from abuse.

'He was loved': Tampa puppy thrown and kicked by woman dies during amputation surgery at Pet Resource Center

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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