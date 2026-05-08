St. Pete man arrested in fatal Hillsborough hit-and-run: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man accused of leaving the scene of a fatal Hillsborough County crash was arrested after investigators determined he called an Uber to leave the site with his 8-year-old son.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said 27-year-old Christopher Gage Everson was taken into custody on Thursday and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail. Troopers said Everson walked away from the crash, which left another driver hospitalized, and used a rideshare to return home.

Everson is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, failure to register a motor vehicle, and cited for multiple traffic infractions. The other driver, Garry Baptiste, was cited for careless driving and remains hospitalized.