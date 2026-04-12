Driver sought in fatal Hillsborough hit-and run: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FLA. — Troopers are searching for a driver that fled after hitting and killing a teenage motorist in a Hillsborough County crash on Saturday.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a Nissan Versa, driven by a 40-year-old Mulberry man, was traveling eastbound on State Road 574 at about 10:56 p.m..

At the same time, a Volkswagen Passat, driven by a 17-year-old male from Seffner, was traveling westbound on S.R. 574.

West of Chastain Road, the Nissan traveled into the westbound lane and collided nearly head-on with the Volkswagen.

Both vehicles rotated and came to rest in the roadway.

But the Volkswagen was then struck by a Ford F150, which was behind the Passat.

The driver of the Ford fled the crash scene on foot.

The teenage driver was taken to an area hospital he died.

The Nissan driver suffered serious injuries.

Anyone with information about the identity of the driver of the Ford F150 is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.