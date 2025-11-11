News to Know for Nov. 11

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

It’s Tuesday, and there’s no other way to put it, it’s cold enough to make Tampa forget it’s Florida. This morning’s temperatures are about 20 degrees shy of breaking a record low of 18 degrees set in 1962, and it’s not warming up much from here. Highs will linger in the 50s all day, so keep that jacket handy.

News to Know

Tampa braces for near-record cold as morning temps dip to 37 degrees: Forecasters said the drop in temperatures bring wind chills that make it feel even colder, prompting locals to bundle up for a rare blast of November chill.

Florida's Citizens Property Insurance no longer state's largest insurer: Florida's Citizens Property Insurance is no longer the largest insurance company in the state after shedding nearly 200,000 policies in October alone through its "depopulation process."

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start today with near-record cold temperatures in the 30s and clear skies. Strong wind gusts will make it feel like it's in the 20s at times, especially along and north of I-4. Temperatures will stay in the 50s for most of today.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Daly Discoveries

Tampa students at Cambridge Christian School write heartfelt thank-you notes for Veterans Day. The heartfelt letters from 7th graders will be delivered to veterans all over Florida.

Tampa students at Cambridge Christian School write heartfelt thank-you notes for Veterans Day

Things to Do this Tuesday, Nov. 11

Stroll through a gallery walk and experience powerful photography capturing life through the eyes of a soldier.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 1630 E. 7th Avenue, Tampa Cost: $12

Enjoy a thrilling double feature as The Jekyll Film Society presents the classic film “Wicked.”

When: 9 p.m. Where: 705 S Oregon Ave, Tampa Cost: $25

Work on creative projects and connect with others in a relaxed sewing session at Sew Chill. When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa Cost: Free



