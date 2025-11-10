Historic cold forecast in Tampa with temperatures near record lows

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area is bracing for historic cold on Tuesday morning, with the National Weather Service forecasting 37 degrees, just three degrees shy of the city’s record low for Nov. 11 set in 1892.

Forecasters said the drop in temperatures will bring wind chills that make it feel even colder, prompting locals to bundle up for a rare blast of November chill.

The US National Weather Service Tampa Bay, Florida, described the cold snap as “pretty impressive” and encouraged residents to prepare for near-record morning lows.

Temperatures this low for early November are uncommon in Tampa, making Tuesday morning one of the coldest starts to the day in more than a century.

