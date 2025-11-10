TAMPA, Fla. — Before the tragic crash in Ybor City, Tampa Police said a car was driving recklessly on I-275.

TPD later said FHP initiated a pursuit and attempted an unsuccessful PIT maneuver before backing off.

Law enforcement experts weigh in on reckless driving, chase procedures after deadly Ybor crash

"I think what people fail to realize is a car is like a bullet, only it’s much larger,” said former Tampa Police Chief and law enforcement consultant Brian Dugan.

Tampa Bay 28 spoke to Dugan about the dangers of reckless driving and street racing. Dugan said when an officer is in a pursuit, so many things are going through their mind.

"You’re constantly assessing your speed, their speed, and whether the risk outweighs the danger, so to speak,” said Dugan.

Dugan explained the sooner a pursuit ends, the better because the longer it goes on, the more chance you have of someone getting hurt.

And, he said, there are strict guidelines on when you can and can’t pursue.

“Normally, if you can tell that the person is impaired, whether it be on drugs or drunk driving, you will not chase that type of person because they can’t already, they’ve showed symptoms of not being able to handle their car,” said Dugan. “The last thing you want to do is chase them at a high rate of speed.”

Now, legislation signed by the Governor increases the minimum punishment for fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

“If you flee a cop, if you hit the gas pedal and take off and put people in danger, but just try to escape a police officer, you’re likely going to jail now because of this legislation,” said State Representative Ryan Chamberlin (R-District 24).

Rep. Chamberlin sponsored the bill.

“If it does the job of slowing just a good percentage down, 20, 30, 40, 50 percent of the fleeing and eluding, that will translate into many lives saved over time and just a much safer roads in the state of Florida,” said Chamberlin.



