Places closed for Veterans Day in Tampa Bay area

This Tuesday is Veterans Day, an annual U.S. Federal holiday observed on Nov. 11 to honor and give thanks to all military veterans for their service.
Most Banks, post offices and government offices will be closed on Nov. 11, and some county governments have provided closures specific to their areas.
Facilities closed on Veterans Day by county:
- Hillsborough County Government administrative offices
- Hillsborough County Public Schools and district offices
- All libraries in the Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative
- Parks & Recreation recreational centers and programs
- Aging Services facilities
- Pet Resource Center
- Sunshine Line transportation service
- Social Services offices and call center
- Water Resources Customer Service Center
- Pasco County Public Schools and district offices
- Parks, recreation and natural resources offices (parks and beaches remain open)
- GoPasco administrative offices (fixed route and paratransit remain open)
- County libraries
- Animal services (Animal control services available for emergencies only)
- Resource Recovery Facility (West Pasco Class III and the East Pasco Transfer Station will be open to Pasco County licensed commercial haulers)
- Pinellas County Public Schools and district offices
- Parks and conservation services
- Animal Services office
- Building and development review services
- Contractor licensing services
- Human services
- Sixth Judicial Circuit courts
- Solid waste disposal complex
- Utilities services (non-emergency)
- All Polk County government offices
- Polk County Public Schools and district offices
- Solid waste collection
- Clerk of Courts
- Tax Collector services
- North Central Landfill and Transfer Station
- Manatee County Public Schools and libraries
- Most government offices
- Manatee County Area Transit (Island Trolley will operate)
- Hernando County Government offices
- Library Services
- Hernando County Transit (TheBus) will remain open
