Places closed for Veterans Day in Tampa Bay area

This Tuesday is Veterans Day, an annual U.S. Federal holiday observed on Nov. 11 to honor and give thanks to all military veterans for their service.

Most Banks, post offices and government offices will be closed on Nov. 11, and some county governments have provided closures specific to their areas.

Facilities closed on Veterans Day by county:

Hillsborough County



Hillsborough County Government administrative offices

Hillsborough County Public Schools and district offices

All libraries in the Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative

Parks & Recreation recreational centers and programs

Aging Services facilities

Pet Resource Center

Sunshine Line transportation service

Social Services offices and call center

Water Resources Customer Service Center

Pasco County



Pasco County Public Schools and district offices

Parks, recreation and natural resources offices (parks and beaches remain open)

GoPasco administrative offices (fixed route and paratransit remain open)

County libraries

Animal services (Animal control services available for emergencies only)

Resource Recovery Facility (West Pasco Class III and the East Pasco Transfer Station will be open to Pasco County licensed commercial haulers)

Pinellas County



Pinellas County Public Schools and district offices

Parks and conservation services

Animal Services office

Building and development review services

Contractor licensing services

Human services

Sixth Judicial Circuit courts

Solid waste disposal complex

Utilities services (non-emergency)

Polk County



All Polk County government offices

Polk County Public Schools and district offices

Solid waste collection

Clerk of Courts

Tax Collector services

North Central Landfill and Transfer Station

Manatee County



Manatee County Public Schools and libraries

Most government offices

Manatee County Area Transit (Island Trolley will operate)

Hernando County



Hernando County Government offices

Library Services

Hernando County Transit (TheBus) will remain open



