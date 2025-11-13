News to Know for Nov. 13

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, and with Thanksgiving around the corner, Tampa Bay’s weekend events are about to be packed. Markets, live shows, and outdoor fitness events are kicking off before the full Thanksgiving rush settles in, giving you plenty of ways to enjoy a calmer weekend.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect another chilly morning with temperatures in the 30s north of Tampa and 40s elsewhere. The warm-up continues this afternoon, look for sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

With more households living paycheck to paycheck, experts suggest tracking expenses, starting small savings, and tackling high-interest debt first. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises tracking weekly expenses, building a small emergency fund, and using automatic transfers to grow savings.

Susan Solves It: Living Paycheck to Paycheck

Lightning strikes out at home

The Bolts ran into a hot Rangers offense last night at home, falling 7-3 after New York jumped out early with a big first period. Scott Sabourin, Zemgus Girgensons and Jake Guentzel scored for the Lightning, and Tampa Bay tightened things up in the second, but the early deficit was too much to climb back from.

The Bolts will look to get back on track when they hit the road this weekend to take on their rivals, the Florida Panthers, at Amerant Bank Arena.

The puck drops on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Coverage for Saturday starts at 4:30 p.m. on the Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Daily Discoveries

Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly & Tony Jacobson talk TV at Great American Teach-In in Palm Harbor. The national program gives kids a glimpse at possible careers.

Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly & Tony Jacobson talk TV at Great American Teach-In

Things to Do this Thursday, Nov.13

Browse unique gifts and festive finds from a variety of vendors at a cheerful holiday shopping event.

When: 10:00 a.m. Where: 120 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa Cost: Free

Help beautify the Hillsborough River by picking up litter, then celebrate your efforts with a lively after-party.

When: 3:30 p.m. Where: 2401 E Yukon S, Tampa Cost: Free

Enjoy the special holiday treats or get your photo taken with Santa Claus at Busch Gardens' Christmas Town.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 14374 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa Cost: $28



