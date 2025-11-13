Bradenton police release new video in unsolved driveway shooting death of Yolanda Flores

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bradenton police released new video on the anniversary of Yolanda Flores’ killing, hoping it will bring forward tips to solve her case.
BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton police released new video on the anniversary of Yolanda Flores’ killing, hoping it will bring forward tips to solve her case.

Flores, 53, was shot in her driveway on Nov. 12, 2024, as she returned home. Police said the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 700 block of 27th Street East.

A year later, detectives are still searching for the person responsible. Investigators released surveillance video from the night of the homicide, saying they hope the footage will prompt someone with information to come forward.

WATCH: Newly released surveillance video

Anyone with tips can contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or submit an anonymous report through Crime Stoppers by calling 866-634-8477 or visiting www.manateecrimestoppers.com.

