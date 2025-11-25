News to Know for Nov. 25

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, and even if you’re not a big hockey fan, now might be the time to jump on the Bolts bandwagon. Tampa Bay is riding a four-game win streak and is back home again Wednesday night, so if you’re looking for something fun to do with visiting relatives, this could be the perfect opportunity for them to experience one of Tampa Bay’s electric home games.

News to Know

What could you do with 64 hours? Tampa Bay drivers lose that time yearly to traffic: For the first time since researchers began analyzing travel data, Thursday has become the worst day for traffic, and Tampa Bay 28's Jada Williams spoke with one of the research scientists featured in the report.

Tampa Bay tourism leader says Gulf drilling plan is too risky for local economy: A Pinellas County tourism leader is urging President Trump to reconsider a proposal that would open portions of Florida's far offshore Gulf waters to drilling.

Anonymous donor provides thousands of families with turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving: Gary Sturdivant, The Salvation Army Area Commander for South Pinellas County, told reporter Julie Salomone how the Turkey Toss Giveaway got started.

Polk County farmers debuts state's first U-pick that fights citrus greening disease: According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, greening has caused about 90% of citrus production losses in Florida since it was first detected in 2005



Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect a few scattered areas of fog with temperatures in the 60s this morning. The fog will quicly clear, leaving us with partly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the mid-80s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Nov 25 AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Scammers are exploiting class action settlement notices to steal money and personal information, making it crucial to identify red flags and verify legitimacy before taking action. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises searching the case name independently, avoiding links in unsolicited messages, and checking the FTC’s active refund list to confirm a settlement’s legitimacy.

Susan Solves It: Class Action Scam

Lightning win streak heating up

With last night's 3-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Lightning have won four straight and 12 of 15 to move into first place in the Atlantic Division.

Andrei Vasilevskiy got his first shutout of the season, Brandon Hagel had two goals, Anthony Cirelli added one to the tally and Nikita Kucherov had three assists.

The Lightning will look to keep the streak going when they host the Calgary Flames tomorrow night at Benchmark International Arena.

Coverage for Wednesday starts at 6:30 p.m. on the Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Daly Discoveries

Dunedin's Apoteak is an old-school apothecary that wants to help you handle the holidays. Open Tuesday through Sunday, the warm, welcoming shop makes teas, tinctures, natural remedies, and more.

Things to Do this Tuesday, Nov. 25

Skate the night away with themed music and vibes that make every lap around the rink a blast.

When: 12 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: $17

Master the art of baking with a festive pecan pie workshop perfect for holiday dessert tables.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 2900 Bayport Dr, Tampa Cost: $65

Soar above the treetops on a thrilling zip line adventure while watching the sun dip below the horizon.

When: 4:30 p.m. Where: 423 Lafayette Blvd, Oldsmar Cost: $84



