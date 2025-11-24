Polk County farmers debuts state's first U-pick that fights citrus greening disease

ALTURAS, Fla. — For decades, Florida's citrus industry has battled citrus greening, but in Polk County, one farm is not only fighting back, but they are also inviting you in to see how they’re doing it.

Shane Bevilacqua and his wife, Katie, own Golden Ridge Groves and Market in Alturas, where the star of the show is the ruby grapefruit. What makes this operation unique is how they’re protecting it.

They grow their citrus in massive enclosures, called Citrus Under Protective Screen (CUPS). The structure is designed to keep out the insect that spreads citrus greening.

“It’s a small bug that carries a disease called Huanglongbing (HLB) or citrus greening. And it has really been tough on Florida citrus,” Bevilacqua said.

The CUPS technology was first started by Katie's father and uncle, and the impact has been significant.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, greening has caused about 90% of citrus production losses in Florida since it was first detected in 2005.

But inside these protective screens, it’s a different story.

“It keeps the bug out, so that way it can't infect the tree. Then there are all sorts of other really cool things that come as a result of it. There is no wind in here, so it allows us to have really beautiful looking external fruit,” Bevilacqua said.

Now they want to share that with consumers. Golden Ridge Groves has opened what is believed to be the first citrus U-pick inside a protective screened structure in the state.

The goal is to protect a fruit that’s in danger and inspire people along the way.

“We’re going to have a barn attached to it that has a history of citrus, which will include facts and figures about growing as well as what CUPS structures are and why they are so important,” Bevilacqua said.

Their new market will offer everything citrus, from homemade ice cream made with farm-grown fruit to jams. A chance for visitors not only to pick fresh grapefruit but to step inside the process of preserving and growing one of Florida's most iconic industries.

“We need the next generation to be just as excited about growing Florida citrus. We think if we can bring them out and educate them, and they can bite and try one of these, and then they’ll fall in love with it. Maybe they’ll follow along, and they can make their own impact on Florida citrus,” Bevilacqua said.

U-pick grapefruit is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



