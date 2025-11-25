Tampa Bay tourism leader says Gulf drilling plan is too risky for local economy

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — A Pinellas County tourism leader is urging President Donald Trump to reconsider a proposal that would open portions of Florida’s far offshore Gulf waters to new oil and gas drilling, a move he believes could endanger the beaches and economy that define the region.

Charlie Justice, President and CEO of the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce, says Pinellas County already knows what even the threat of an oil spill can do.

During the BP oil spill in 2010, Pinellas County beaches were largely spared, but the perception was enough to trigger canceled vacations, empty hotel rooms, and financial pain for businesses that depend on tourism.

“We saw a big dip in tourism after the spill, after the fire there,” Justice said.

Justice has drafted a letter to the President asking him to reverse course on last week’s drilling announcement.

In a press release on Monday, the Chamber said opening the Eastern Gulf “presents risks that far outweigh any potential benefits,” especially for a county where more than 100,000 families rely on tourism-driven jobs.

“Our local economy relies on clean beaches, a thriving marine environment, and a strong tourism industry,” Justice said.

He argues that people come to Pinellas specifically for its natural assets: clear water, wide beaches, and unobstructed shoreline views.

“They don’t want to see derricks and spills out there,” he said.

Justice isn’t alone. Members of Florida’s congressional delegation from both parties have publicly voiced concerns and urged the administration to preserve longstanding protections for the Eastern Gulf.

WFTS

Earlier this year, the Chamber traveled to Washington, D.C., to advocate for the Florida Coastal Protection Act, which would have locked those protections into federal law rather than leaving them to presidential discretion.

But at Upham Beach on Monday, not everyone shared the same perspective. Some beachgoers said they support the idea of offshore drilling as long as it’s done safely.

“I don’t see anything wrong with it,” said Tony Leonick, a snowbird from New York. “Again, I would like to see the gas prices come down myself.”

WFTS

Justice warns that even a small risk is too much when the region’s economic backbone is on the line.

“Don’t let it happen. Don’t risk our environment, don’t risk our economy on risky oil spills and oil drilling,” Justice said.

The federal government has opened a 60-day public comment period before the drilling plan is finalized.



From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.

