News to Know for Nov. 27

Today is Thanksgiving Day, and across Tampa Bay, kitchens are busy, the TV is switching between football and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and families and friends are gathering around the table. From all of us, we’re wishing you a safe, happy, and thankful holiday. And just a quick reminder, a cold front moves in tonight, so don’t forget to grab a jacket for any late-night walks or post-dinner plans.

News to Know

Tampa Bay 28: The State of Insurance

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect cool and breezy conditions for Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures today will briefly reach the low 70s midday and skies will be mostly cloudy. As the winds increase throughout the day, cooler, drier air will begin to move in.

Susan Solves It

Susan Solves It looks at Florida's Retail Federation, which launched a new campaign aimed at getting consumers to shop local, both helping retailers and helping fuel the state's economy.

Susan Solves It: Find it in Florida

Lightning's fifth straight win

The Bolts' hot streak continued last night at Benchmark International Arena when they beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 for their fifth straight victory.

Tampa Bay scored four times in the opening half of the first period, and ended the night with a goal from Nikita Kucherov in the final minutes.

The Lightning are in first place in the Atlantic Division, and they'll look to keep that spot when they hit the road to take on the Detroit Red Wings at 12 p.m. on Friday.

Coverage for Monday starts at 11:30 a.m. on the Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Chris O'Meara/AP Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrates with defenseman Steven Santini after the team defeated the Calgary Flames during an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Things to Do this Thursday, Nov. 27

Stretch, strengthen, and enjoy a core-focused Pilates workout in the fresh air with BODYBAR Pilates at Pilates in the Park.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: FREE

Savor an elegant Thanksgiving buffet at Driftlight, featuring fresh seafood, prime rib, turkey roulade, seasonal sides and a holiday dessert spread.

When: 3 p.m. Where: 510 Water St, Tampa Cost: Prices vary

Experience festive fun at Santa’s Carnival with rides like the Santa Train, Reindeer Carousel, family rollercoaster and a Ferris wheel overlooking a dazzling 2-mile holiday light show.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover Cost: Rides, $5 or 10/$40, $30/car up to 8 occupants



