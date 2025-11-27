News to Know for Nov. 27

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.
Today is Thanksgiving Day, and across Tampa Bay, kitchens are busy, the TV is switching between football and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and families and friends are gathering around the table. From all of us, we’re wishing you a safe, happy, and thankful holiday. And just a quick reminder, a cold front moves in tonight, so don’t forget to grab a jacket for any late-night walks or post-dinner plans.
Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.
News to Know
- Latest on the shooting of National Guard members near White House: Suspect in shooting of National Guard members near White House is an Afghan national who entered the US in 2021, Associated Press sources say.
- Property insurance, not property taxes, becomes Democrats’ rallying cry: Florida’s leaders are offering two starkly different assessments of the state’s troubled insurance market, setting the stage for a political battle heading into 2026.
- Preschool's sudden closure in St. Petersburg leaves dozens of families without childcare: Parents reached out to Tampa Bay 28 about the school's sudden closure and told reporter Julie Salomone, they found out when they went to drop off their kids.
- Drivers pack highways as Thanksgiving travel surges to new record: One driver making a pit stop in Polk County told reporter Rebecca Petiti she is making the 8.5-hour trek from Naples to Charleston, South Carolina.
WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect cool and breezy conditions for Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures today will briefly reach the low 70s midday and skies will be mostly cloudy. As the winds increase throughout the day, cooler, drier air will begin to move in.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay
Susan Solves It
Susan Solves It looks at Florida's Retail Federation, which launched a new campaign aimed at getting consumers to shop local, both helping retailers and helping fuel the state's economy.
Lightning's fifth straight win
The Bolts' hot streak continued last night at Benchmark International Arena when they beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 for their fifth straight victory.
Tampa Bay scored four times in the opening half of the first period, and ended the night with a goal from Nikita Kucherov in the final minutes.
The Lightning are in first place in the Atlantic Division, and they'll look to keep that spot when they hit the road to take on the Detroit Red Wings at 12 p.m. on Friday.
Coverage for Monday starts at 11:30 a.m. on the Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.
Things to Do this Thursday, Nov. 27
- Stretch, strengthen, and enjoy a core-focused Pilates workout in the fresh air with BODYBAR Pilates at Pilates in the Park.
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa
- Cost: FREE
- Savor an elegant Thanksgiving buffet at Driftlight, featuring fresh seafood, prime rib, turkey roulade, seasonal sides and a holiday dessert spread.
- When: 3 p.m.
- Where: 510 Water St, Tampa
- Cost: Prices vary
- Experience festive fun at Santa’s Carnival with rides like the Santa Train, Reindeer Carousel, family rollercoaster and a Ferris wheel overlooking a dazzling 2-mile holiday light show.
- When: 5 p.m.
- Where: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover
- Cost: Rides, $5 or 10/$40, $30/car up to 8 occupants
Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.