POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Roads are more packed than usual as Thanksgiving travel hits a record high.

Millions of people are on the move for the holiday, and drivers are bracing for packed roads as Wednesday is the busiest day on the road.

Drivers pack highways as Thanksgiving travel surges to new record

Drivers made sure to get on the road bright and early. AAA predicts 73 million people will hit the roads. That is more than any other Thanksgiving.

One driver making a pit stop in Polk County told us she is making the 8.5-hour trek from Naples to Charleston, South Carolina.

“Going up to 95, taking I-95 straight up. It’s heavy but it’s not really bad. It's moving, so that’s a good thing,” said Lisa Weinbrenner.

National gas prices are hovering around $3.08 per gallon, which is cheaper than this time last year. We caught up with another driver traveling from North Port, Florida, to DeBary, Florida, to visit family.

“Actually, traffic has been pretty good so far. We’re just coming straight up 75 to I-4 and right on into Orlando,” said Susie Costa.

This Sunday is also expected to be very busy on the roads with people heading back home after the holiday.

When you're driving home, the best times to get on the road are before 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 28; before 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29; before 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 30; or after 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 1, according to analytics company INRIX.



