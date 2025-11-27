ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Dozens of families are left without childcare after learning their child's preschool suddenly closed just days before Thanksgiving.

About 55 families had children who attended Learning Adventures Preschool on 38th Avenue North in St. Petersburg.

WATCH: Preschool's sudden closure in St. Petersburg leaves dozens of families without childcare

Preschool's sudden closure in St. Petersburg leaves dozens of families without childcare

Families showed up on Tuesday and said they found the school closed and a note on the door.

"When my husband and I went to drop off our daughter like any other Tuesday, the facility was shut down and all the workers were in the front of the parking lot and all parents and children were there too," said DeAnna Shakurov, a parent.

Parents reached out to Tampa Bay 28 about the school's sudden closure.

Emily Parsons said she works and was left without child care.

"I mean first it's shock, right, and then you're kind of like, okay, I need to be at work in ten minutes. What am I going to do?" she said.

On Friday, parents received a letter from the school's owner announcing her retirement. The letter said, "I have made the decision to retire and have sold the school to a new owner who will continue the mission, care, and commitment that our families have come to expect."

"The letter stated there would be no changes to staff, tuition or anything like that, and pick up was great, and then on Tuesday morning the doors were locked. No one was there and nobody answered the phones," said Amanda Morin, a parent.

Tampa Bay 28 reached the previous owner. She said she was devastated to hear about the school's sudden closure and said the sale was finalized on Friday, November 21.

Tampa Bay 28 reached the preschool's new owner.

In an email, she wrote,

"I decided to close down Learning Adventures after my first day as owner simply because I did not feel the children were being well cared for. I did what needed to be done. We will be working diligently to create a safer and cleaner environment for the families we will be serving. An abrupt closure was not my intention and I recognize the position it put families in. But as a quality childcare provider, I will always put the children’s safety first. I wish the families of Learning Adventures well and can only hope they recognize my dedication to prioritizing their children’s well being. We have work to do and are excited to serve our community when it’s safe to do so. So stay tuned, great things are coming ahead."

Tampa Bay 28 asked for additional details, but has not heard back.

The Department of Children and Families website shows the daycare was last inspected on November 6, 2025. The inspection did not find any major safety violations.

"We love these children every single day, you know, nine hours a day we're with them. We're all devastated. There's no reason why this should have happened this way," said Sheila Brightman, a former director at the preschool.



Share Your Story with Julie



From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.

Contact Julie Salomone First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.