News to Know for Nov. 7

Today is Friday, and we’ve finally made it through the first week of November. There’s a lot to look forward to this weekend in the Tampa Bay area, from big sports matchups to local fall festivals. The Bucs are gearing up for Sunday’s game at Raymond James, the Bolts are back on home ice, and the weather’s looking perfect for checking out the Tampa Riverwalk or grabbing a bite at Armature Works. Enjoy the weekend, cooler temps are just around the corner.

Tampa airport travelers navigate potential flight delays amid government shutdown: The FAA has indicated that up to 40 high-volume markets could see reduced air traffic, with Tampa potentially facing up to 60 flight cancellations daily.

St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Dr. Alicia Billington, was floored when she learned ABC's hit drama, "Grey's Anatomy," addressed the issue in a recent episode.

Faith Outreach Academy staff raise money for 6-year-old student fatally struck by truck on the way to school: Rose Angela Segundo-Osorio was walking to school with her mother and brother on Tuesday morning.

Rose Angela Segundo-Osorio was walking to school with her mother and brother on Tuesday morning. Citrus County families say tax bills should reflect their neighborhood's "terrible" condition: Thursday, seven homeowners appeared before a special magistrate at Citrus County’s Value Adjustment Board to challenge their property tax bills.



Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect cloudy skies this morning and maybe even a quick sprinkle. Skies will clear by the afternoon with lots of sun and highs returning to the 80s/

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Nov 7 AM

As the government shutdown continues, many people are seeing their flights canceled or delayed as air traffic controllers and TSA agents go unpaid. We look at what rights you have and what an airline may or may not owe you if your flight is affected.

Susan Solves It: Government shutdown, what happens if your flight is delayed or canceled?

Bolts are back

The Bolts roared back to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 6–3 last night. After trailing 2–0, Gage Goncalves opened the rally, rookie Dominic James scored his first NHL goal, and Nikita Kucherov buried two in the third. Brandon Hagel added a pair (one into the empty net) and Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 29 saves

The Bolts will look to keep the energy rolling when they return home to take on the Washington Capitals Saturday night at home. It’s the second meeting between the two teams this season, and Tampa Bay will be fired up to defend home ice, especially with Alex Ovechkin coming off his record-setting 900th career goal.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. at Benchmark International Arena.

Coverage for Saturday's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on the Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Enjoy the Hillsborough County Fair with circus thrills, magic shows, rides, music, livestock, exhibits, contests and classic fair food.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover Cost: $11 admission, $8 students, $5 seniors, kids under 6 free.

Enjoy Friday nights in downtown Tampa with live music and hand-crafted food and drinks.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 401 E. Jackson Street, Ste 101, Tampa Cost: Free

Explore haunted downtown Tampa on a guided ghost tour with real ghost-hunting gear and chilling true crime tales.

When: 8 p.m. Where: Plant Hall Cost: $30



