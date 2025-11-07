Faith Outreach Academy staff raise money for 6-year-old student fatally struck by truck on the way to school

TAMPA, Fla. — Staff members at Faith Outreach Academy in Tampa are remembering a student who was struck and killed by a truck earlier this week.

Rose Angela Segundo-Osorio was walking to school with her mother and brother on Tuesday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a driver in a pickup truck struck the family in the crosswalk. The crash happened around 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Sheldon Road and Mohr Road in Tampa.

"They were properly in the crosswalk. They had the signal to cross the road. The driver did have a green light, but as drivers, it’s important and it’s imperative on us to pay attention to pedestrians. They always have the right of away," said Undersheriff Thomas St. John with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Julie Sierra, principal of Faith Outreach Academy, said many students saw the crash on their way into school.

"We got all the students together and shared with them what had happened and prayed with the students, you know, the students were very upset," she said.

Sierra has been at the school for 28 years. She said Rose was a first grader and had attended the school since kindergarten.

Her brother also attends the academy.

"Happy girl, very bubbly. She was always saying hi to everybody, fist bumping some of the teachers, very happy, very friendly," said Sierra.

Sierra said staff plans to remember Rose by creating a permanent memorial at the entrance to the school.

"We're going to have a little flower garden, you know, with a angel statue and put that here at the school in memory of Rose," said Sierra.

People placed flowers on the school's gate to remember Rose.

"The students want to be involved so we're going to make some bracelets, put a little rose bead, you know, sell those and try to get some extra funds for the family," said Sierra.

Staff also created a GoFundMe page to raise money for Rose's family. Her brother and mother were also injured in the crash and are recovering at a local hospital.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the 77-year-old driver was issued a citation for violation of the right of way involving death.

The citation carries a $1,000 fine and a six-month suspension on his license.

"My main message is for people to slow down and even if you have the green light, look to see if somebody is in the crosswalk because they were in the right, slow down and save a life," said Sierra.

Deputies said the crash remains under investigation, but speed was not a factor.

Click here for the GoFundMe page.



From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.

