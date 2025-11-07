Citrus County families say tax bills should reflect their neighborhood's "terrible" condition

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Inverness Village 4 in Citrus County was supposed to be a fresh start for families. But years after buying homes in the relatively new subdivision, residents say they are still dealing with crumbling, unpaved roads and no drainage system. Now, some are asking the county to adjust their property taxes until the problems are fixed.

Thursday, seven homeowners appeared before a special magistrate at Citrus County’s Value Adjustment Board to challenge their property tax bills.

Some argued their assessments should be reduced by $109,000, the amount county officials once estimated it would take each homeowner to pay to fix the neighborhood’s failing roads.

Others asked for a full exemption until the roads are repaired.

"If not tax exemption, then reduce the property tax by $109,000," said homeowner Josie Rivera. "We don’t feel we should pay taxes until this is resolved."

The Citrus County Property Appraiser’s Office acknowledged the poor conditions but pushed back and noted that homes in the subdivision are still selling. Six properties in 2025 alone have sold for an average of nearly $248,000.

Nevertheless, reps from the Property Appraiser’s Office said they applied a 15% downward “external obsolescence” adjustment to account for the neighborhood’s challenges.

"We’re not arguing the fact that the roads are terrible. And the developer and the county has probably dropped the ball on those folks, and we’re as sorry for that as we can possibly be," said Herb Mack of the Property Appraiser’s Office.

“We’re just doing the job that the state demands of us,” he continued.

For homeowners like Rick and Jessica Biddlecom, the adjustment does not go far enough.

"It hurts so much, you know," Jessica said. "Our dream turned into a nightmare."

The special magistrate will review testimony and evidence before issuing a recommendation at a later date.

Until then, residents were encouraged to pay their taxes during November, during the discount period, with any potential relief applied as a credit or refund later.

The hearings are the latest chapter in a years-long struggle over who is responsible for fixing the neighborhood and who should pay for the repairs. Homeowners have been stuck in a stalemate between the Citrus County Government and those who constructed the subdivision.

Over the years, portions of the subdivision’s sandy streets have become nearly impassable.

There have been multiple instances during which delivery trucks, work vehicles and even emergency vehicles became stuck on the sandy roads.

In one case last February, a Citrus County Fire Rescue truck got stuck while leaving a medical call in the neighborhood. While the fire department has four-wheel drive vehicles, the incident highlighted the safety risks for residents who lack similar vehicles.

Homeowners have said they were misled when they purchased property in the subdivision. They believed paved roads and drainage would be installed as part of the development.

In July, the Southwest Florida Water Management District filed a lawsuit against Citrus County and parties connected to the development. The agency claims homes were built without required environmental permits designed to prevent flooding, erosion and other hazards. The lawsuit seeks compliance rather than punishment, emphasizing that the neighborhood must have a functioning drainage system for the health and safety of the public.



