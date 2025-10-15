News to Know for Oct. 15

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, Oct. 15, and we’re somehow already cruising through the middle of October. Tampa Bay is waking up to another stretch of sunshine and cool mornings, with the kind of weather that makes it hard to stay indoors. If you’ve been waiting for fall to really settle in, this might be the week it finally feels like it.

News to Know

Tampa Bay parents worry as Federal layoffs impact special education oversight: More than 450 Education Department staff reportedly laid off amid government shutdown, raising fears over funding, accountability, and support for students with disabilities.

More than 450 Education Department staff reportedly laid off amid government shutdown, raising fears over funding, accountability, and support for students with disabilities. Teen arrested after fabricated abduction, which prompted a state-wide Amber Alert: On Sept. 25, deputies responded to a reported shooting in Dunellon and located 17-year-old Caden Speight's car, but could not locate him.

Hillsborough County Public Schools

Parents alarmed by charter school's plans to use public school space: A Miami-based charter school is sparking concern across Florida as it seeks to co-locate inside public school campuses under the state’s Schools of Hope program.

A Miami-based charter school is sparking concern across Florida as it seeks to co-locate inside public school campuses under the state’s Schools of Hope program. Hillsborough County school district shuts down Walton Academy for the Performing Arts over safety concerns: The district’s superintendent and chief of security said the school lacked clearly marked safe areas in classrooms and did not have a functioning alert system.



WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Replay | Good Morning Tampa Bay

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect another comfortable start to the day with clear skies and temperatures starting in the 50s/60s. This afternoon may bring a few clouds, and there is a very slim chance that these clouds will bring rain.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Oct 15 2025 AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Rising car prices and longer loan terms have pushed more drivers into negative equity, increasing costs when trading in and raising the risk of owing more than a vehicle’s worth. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises making a larger down payment, choosing a shorter loan term when possible, checking your credit score before trading and exploring refinancing or keeping an underwater car until equity improves.

Susan Solves It: Underwater Auto Loans

Last Night with the Lightning

The Bolts got off to a strong start with Jake Guentzel scoring the lone goal of the first period, but the Capitals battled back to tie things up in the second. Both teams traded power-play goals to keep it even heading into the third, forcing overtime at Capital One Arena. In the extra frame, Washington found the back of the net to take a 3–2 win. Tampa Bay now sits at 1-2-1 on the season with four games down, and 78 to go.

The Bolts will have a few days to regroup before hitting the road Friday to face the Detroit Red Wings.

Coverage for Friday starts at 6:30 p.m. on the Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Daly Discoveries

Josephine's Italian Market in Brandon is a delicious tribute to a beloved Sicilian grandmother. Located on Highway 60 and open 7 days a week, Josephine's makes giant subs, pizzas, and more.

Josephine's Italian Market in Brandon is a tasty tribute to beloved Sicilian grandmother

Things to Do this Wednesday, Oct. 15

Roll and shape fresh Italian pasta with DalMoros at Armature Works, and pair it with homemade sauce and wine at the Italian Fresh Pasta Making Class.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: $175

Create a show-stopping charcuterie board at Keel Farms with The Creative Kitchen.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: $41

Run a 5K on the Riverwalk with Armature Works Run Club, warm up with Coach Ritchie, and refuel with food.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.