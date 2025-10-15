Hillsborough County parents alarmed by charter school's plans to use public school space

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Miami-based charter school is sparking concern across Florida as it seeks to co-locate inside public school campuses under the state’s Schools of Hope program.

Mater Academy has sent letters to multiple districts, including Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota, and Manatee Counties. In the letters, Mater has signaled plans to occupy existing facilities and use their classrooms, cafeterias, and other resources.

The move follows recent rule changes that broaden the Schools of Hope program beyond struggling schools. Previously, the program focused on low-performing public schools, giving students an alternative through charter schooling. Now, schools with available space may also be targeted, which has raised alarm among some parents and district officials.

“It’s scary for parents who are sending their kids to a public school to think — now I’m going to start losing funding at my public school so I can pay for another school to be using our facilities?” said Daniela Simic, the mom of a Hillsborough County Public Schools fourth grader.

“I am not against charter schools, by any means. But, I am against this massive takeover of our public schools for no good reason,” she continued.

At a Tuesday night board meeting, community members like Betsy Braden echoed her concerns.

“This is a Trojan horse meant to destroy public schools,” Braden said.

In Pinellas County, Mater identified 16 schools as potential co-location sites: Woodlawn Elementary, Bay Point Middle, Bayside High, Bear Creek Elementary, Boca Ciega High, Calvin A. Hunsinger School, Cross Bayou Elementary, Disston Academy, Gulfport Elementary, Kings Highway Elementary Magnet, Lealman Innovation Academy, Mangrove Bay Middle, Nina Harris Exceptional Student Education Center, Pinellas High Innovation, Richard L. Sanders School, and Sandy Lane Elementary.

In Sarasota County, public school officials say three campuses are targeted: Booker Elementary, Brookside Middle School, and Oak Park School.

The School District of Manatee County received notices for two facilities: Sara Scott Harllee Center and Lincoln Middle School.

Both Sarasota and Manatee County officials said the new rules allowing those notices won’t take effect until October 28, which means the letters may be premature.

“The district is carefully reviewing each proposal in accordance with Florida law and the timelines set in statute,” wrote Sarasota County Superintendent Terry Connor. “We have significant concerns about the impact these proposals would have on students, staff, and programs currently in place at these schools. These are established district-operated campuses that serve important roles in their communities.”

In a Facebook post, Sarasota School Board member Liz Barker described the effort as a “hostile takeover” made possible by the recent changes at the state level.

Hillsborough County Public Schools also received letters from Mater. Schools like Adum K-8 Magnet School were identified as potential co-location sites.

In a voicemail sent to Adum parents Monday evening, Principal Scott Weaver stressed no decisions have been made. He also said he has a plan in place to increase the school’s student population to dash any co-location attempt by a charter school like Mater.

Mater Academy maintains that its plans comply with the new rules.

“For more than 25 years, Mater has been committed to expanding access to high-quality, tuition-free public education, and this pathway aligns directly with our mission and with the broader parental choice movement in Florida,” wrote Roberto Blanch, Mater Academy president. “We look forward to continuing to work with school districts across the state to ensure every child has the opportunity to succeed.”

According to some of its letters, Mater hopes to be set up inside local public schools by the 2027 school year.



