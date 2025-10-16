News to Know for Oct. 16

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, and the weekend is finally in sight. Tampa Bay’s calendar is packed with concerts, fall festivities, college football, and local markets. Whether you’re looking to get outside and enjoy the fall weather, catch a game, or just unwind, there’s something for everyone across the Bay this weekend.

News to Know

Florida lawmaker pushes 'teacher’s oath' bill, critics warn it could violate free speech: The proposal, known as HB 147, would require anyone holding a Florida teaching certificate to take the oath as a prerequisite.

The proposal, known as HB 147, would require anyone holding a Florida teaching certificate to take the oath as a prerequisite. Hillsborough deputies said suspects used AirTag to track victims and rob them at home: Deputies arrested two suspects accused of robbing an Odessa couple after using an Apple AirTag to track them.

WFTS

Deputies arrested two suspects accused of robbing an Odessa couple after using an Apple AirTag to track them. Pinellas domestic violence nonprofit experiencing impact from federal budget cuts: Leaders are now making adjustments to prepare for difficulties in helping this vulnerable population.

Leaders are now making adjustments to prepare for difficulties in helping this vulnerable population. 1st rabies case of 2025 in Polk County confirmed: A veterinary technician at Parkway Veterinary Emergency Clinic was bitten while treating an animal, and the person who transported the cat sustained two scratches, officials said.



WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 7:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect mostly sunny skies today. Unlike yesterday, we'll only see a few afternoon clouds today and a lot of sunshine. Highs will reach into the mid-to-upper 80s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Oct 16, 2025 AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Scammers are using fake “I am not a robot” verifications to trick users into installing malware that can steal credentials and allow remote access to devices. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises running regular antivirus and malware scans, never interacting with unexpected pop-ups, double-checking website URLs, and keeping your software up to date.

Susan Solves It: Fake Captcha Scam

Things to Do this Thursday, Oct. 16

Catch A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge at Tampa Theatre for a night of slasher scares.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $10

Learn vintage cake-decorating techniques with Emerald Flour at Armature Works and take home a show-ready creation.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: $116.69

Design a berry bracelet with jeweler Debra Peisner at Grain and Berry while sipping a refreshing smoothie as you craft.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 14308 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa Cost: $34



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.