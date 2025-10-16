Hillsborough deputies said suspects used AirTag to track victims and rob them at home

ODESSA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) arrested two suspects accused of robbing an Odessa couple after using an Apple AirTag to track them.

The home invasion happened on August 19, 2025 around 10:00 p.m.

Chief Deputy Joseph Maurer of HCSO said the suspects approached a couple after they parked their car in their driveway.

The couple had returned home after dinner. The home invasion happened in an Odessa neighborhood off of Gunn Highway.

"The passenger was ripped out first, the female, the wife, and then the husband was taken out of the car at gunpoint. They forced them into their garage, the garage door was open at the time. They forced them to close the garage door," said Chief Deputy Maurer.

According to a search warrant, one suspect said to the male victim, "give me what you have," as a firearm was still placed on the victim's side.

Court documents stated the suspect grabbed the victim's car key fob and business keys.

The couple's home alarm was activated and went off.

"The alarm went off so it startled the suspects. They opened the garage and fled," said Deputy Maurer.

Chief Deputy Maurer said the suspects used an Apple AirTag to track their victims.

"These two criminals used an AirTag to monitor and survey these victims, so our detectives identified an AirTag on the vehicle, on the victim's vehicle, and we used that to help us identify who the suspects were," said Deputy Maurer.

While deputies were on scene, they located an active Apple AirTag taped under the victim’s vehicle, according to court records.

Court records indicated the Apple AirTag was deactivated at 10:49 PM on August 19, shortly after the robbery occurred.

Deputies arrested Luis Charles, 26, on Oct. 8. Deputies arrested Omardy Maldonado-Rodriguez, 32, in Pasco County on Oct. 10, 2025.

According to court records, the AirTag was registered and activated by Charles.

"We don't know why they were targeted. I know they're business owners. They own a restaurant so any type of business owner that handles a lot of cash whether it be a restaurant, a jeweler, things of that nature, be cognizant, have situation awareness about you. I know you're hardworking members of the community, but you may be targets as well," said Chief Deputy Maurer.

"If something seems odd, if someone is in your community, if that Apple AirTag does pop up on your phone, you have to notify us immediately," said Chief Deputy Maurer.

The suspects face numerous charges, including armed burglary of a dwelling and armed kidnapping.



From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.

