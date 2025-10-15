Pinellas domestic violence nonprofit experiencing impact from federal budget cuts

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A local organization that helps survivors of domestic violence is feeling the impact of federal budget cuts.

Leaders are now making adjustments to prepare for difficulties in helping this vulnerable population.

"There's been an extreme amount of increase for us and everybody is looking for shelter, and unfortunately, we are always full," said Camy Hayes, who works with an organization called Community Action Stops Abuse or CASA Pinellas.

Hayes helps place victims of domestic violence in shelters, but lately it’s become more difficult to do her job.

'It's obviously frustrating because when someone needs your help, you want to be there to help them," said Hayes.

Local organizations like CASA Pinellas are experiencing the impact of federal budget cuts.

"We’re in a constant moving pattern of what funding sources are available to us and how does that match the needs of the particular survivor we are trying to help on that particular day," said Lariana Forsythe, who is CEO of CASA Pinellas.

Forsythe said certain federal programs like the U.S. Department of Urban Development and VOCA, or Victim of Crime Act, have experienced cuts, and it’s having a trickle down effect.

Organization leaders said long-term these federal budget cuts could impact shelter and transportation for their clients.

"But down the line, if we run into problems with billing and cash flow issue, it may mean that we have to provide less housing than we provide right now," said Forsythe.

Forsythe said these resources could be stretched even thinner…and more people could soon be waling through their doors with the Gabby Petito Act in effect. The act requires police officers to use a twelve-question assessment to gauge the level of danger someone is in.

"If you’re in a domestic violence situation and the officer says you’re going to have your life in danger if you don’t do something about it, it’s going to change how people react and the steps they take," said Forsythe.

CASA Pinellas is asking the community to help, accepting both monetary donations and household items.

Hayes said no matter what is thrown their way, CASA will continue to help as many people as possible.

"Working also in a nonprofit, you’re already dealing with doing more with less so we always make it happen…so even though it will be challenging, I know that we will face the challenge head on," said Hayes.



Casey Albritton

