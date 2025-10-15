Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1st rabies case of 2025 in Polk County confirmed

A Veterinarian prepares to administer a vaccine at the anti-rabies clinic at a hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025.
Posted
and last updated

LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has confirmed the county's first rabies case of 2025 after a stray cat brought to a Lakeland veterinary clinic tested positive for the virus.

On Sunday, Oct. 12, a veterinary technician at Parkway Veterinary Emergency Clinic was bitten while treating the animal, and the person who transported the cat sustained two scratches, officials said.

The cat’s body was sent to the state laboratory in Tampa for testing, and results were returned to Polk County Animal Control on Wednesday confirming rabies, the sheriff’s office said.

Both victims were advised to receive appropriate post-exposure medical treatment, and county officials urged residents to avoid contact with stray or wild animals acting strangely.

“If you see something suspicious, call us. Don’t take chances with your health,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Anyone who believes they or their pet may have been exposed is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Section at 863-577-1762.

This is an ongoing investigation.

