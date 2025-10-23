News to Know for Oct. 23

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, Oct. 23, and on this day in 2001, Apple introduced the very first iPod. The pocket-sized music player promised to hold “1,000 songs in your pocket,” creating a new category of portable music. More than two decades later, it’s a throwback to simpler times when you downloaded songs one by one, and made sure your headphones didn’t tangle in your pocket.

News to Know

Florida bear hunt faces legal challenges as opponents fight December start date: Lawsuit and grassroots efforts aim to stop first Florida bear hunt in a decade as conservation groups clash over population data

Tropical Storm Melissa's sustained winds remain unchanged at 50 mph: The latest on Tropical Storm Melissa, the 13th tropical storm of the 2025 season.

WFTS

The latest on Tropical Storm Melissa, the 13th tropical storm of the 2025 season. Tampa breaks ground on 174-unit affordable housing development in East Tampa: Tampa breaks ground on 174-unit affordable housing development in East Tampa

Manatee County deputies in standoff in neighborhood ends with suspect in custody: According to deputies, they were engaged in an hours-long standoff while attempting to serve an arrest warrant in a Palmetto neighborhood.



Good Morning Tampa Bay at 9:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says to expect a cooler morning, with some spots waking up in the high 50s to low 60s. The afternoon will be mostly sunny and wind gusts up to 25 MPH are expected tonight and over the next few days.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Thursday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Crash testing reveals that many family-marketed vehicles lack robust backseat protections, thereby increasing the risk to adult passengers in accidents. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises drivers to research vehicle safety ratings for both front and back seats before choosing a family car.

Susan Solves It: Backseat Safety Concerns

Bolts are back in town

The Lightning are back in Tampa Bay tonight to take on the Chicago Blackhawks. After the Bolts suffered an overtime loss to Detroit and a regulation loss to Columbus last weekend, the team will be looking to build momentum in their home stead.

The puck will drop at Benchmark International Arena at 6:45 p.m.

Daly Discoveries

Brick City Eatery in Lutz invites you to enjoy pizza and cheer on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Owner Steve Parisi even named his pizza oven after Bolts legend Pat "the Big Rig" Maroon.

Brick City Eatery in Lutz wants you to eat pizza and root for the Lightning

Things to Do this Thursday, Oct. 23

Tampa Bay Lightning game

When: 6:45 p.m. Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa Cost: $50

Experience Adele’s greatest hits performed by a string quartet in a stunning candlelit setting at Centro Asturiano de Tampa.

When: 2:30 p.m. Where: 1913 North Nebraska Avenue, Tampa Cost: $50.50

Enjoy the hits of Ed Sheeran and Coldplay performed by a string quartet in a mesmerizing candlelit atmosphere at Centro Asturiano de Tampa.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 1913 North Nebraska Avenue, Tampa Cost: $50.50



