Manatee County deputies in standoff with suspect in Palmetto neighborhood ends with suspect in custody

PALMETTO, Fla. — According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), deputies were engaged in an hours-long standoff while attempting to serve an arrest warrant in a Palmetto neighborhood.

At 11:03 p.m. Wednesday evening, MCSO said the incident is over. Nobody was injured, and 45-year-old Kevin L. Washington is in custody.

The suspect is wanted on a violation of probation charge on a previous domestic violence charge.

Deputies said the incident was unfolding in the 3300 block of 54th Street East. Residents in the area were instructed to shelter in place as law enforcement works to resolve the situation.

Resident Freddie Russo said this has been going on since 2 p.m., and he hasn't been able to leave his house due to the amount of police presence.

Annabel Russo

This is an ongoing investigation.