News to Know for Oct. 31

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, Oct. 31, and Halloween has officially arrived with a little extra chill in the air to set the spooky mood. Whether you’re heading out for trick-or-treating or cozying up with scary movies, tonight’s the perfect mix of cool breezes and fall energy. So grab a light jacket, enjoy the crisp air, and make the most of this frightfully fun night before we turn the page to November tomorrow.

News to Know

WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Replay | Good Morning Tampa Bay

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning. Highs will warm to the low 70s in the afternoon, but it'll definitely feel like a fall evening with temperatures in the 60s around the time the kids head out.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Oct 31 AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A Bankrate report shows ATM fees for out-of-network withdrawals have reached record highs, with Tampa among the most expensive cities. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises using your bank’s ATMs or seeking cash back at stores to avoid costly withdrawal fees.

Susan Solves It: Record ATM Fees

Bolts' win streak keeps heating up

The Bolts kept their momentum rolling last night with a 2-1 overtime win against the Dallas Stars at Benchmark International Arena. Brandon Hagel got the scoring started with a power-play goal in the second period, but Dallas tied it up early in the third. Anthony Cirelli sealed the deal in OT, capitalizing on a turnover just over two minutes into the extra time.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 20 shots, helping the Lightning extend their win streak to four straight. The team will look to keep it going this weekend when they hit the road Sunday to take on the Mammoths.

Things to Do this Friday, Oct. 31

Sing along with fellow fans to the epic anime soundtrack of K-Pop Demon Hunters in a lively, interactive screening.

When: 4:30 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $14

Celebrate spooky season with pirate-themed thrills, costumes, and festive fun at A Pirate’s Halloween adventure.

When: 1:45 p.m. Where: 333 S Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $13

Experience the chilling suspense of the original 1978 Halloween on the big screen for a classic horror night.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $10



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.